Something from the weekend: Football going back to its roots, hurling's stat attack and Kerry's embarrassment of riches

Football championship back to its roots with straight knock-out format

With the football championship getting underway this weekend, the GAA is going back to its roots with a straight knock out format.

This will be the first time since 1999 that football provides no safety net for any team. The back door was introduced in 2001 but the previous season also saw a round robin competition in Leinster meaning ’99 was the last time every team got just one bite at the cherry.

Meath manager Sean Boylan is congratulated following their victory over Cork in the 1999 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. This year's Championship will be the first to be straight knockout since then. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Meath manager Sean Boylan is congratulated following their victory over Cork in the 1999 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. This year's Championship will be the first to be straight knockout since then. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

And with a return to that format in the truncated 2020 season, teams will start to fall away very quickly.

By Sunday evening, 22 of 31 counties will be left in the championship. A week later, that number will be cut to just 12.

By the evening of November 22, the provinces will be wrapped up meaning there are just four teams standing as we head into the All-Ireland series.

With a back door in Liam MacCarthy hurling, the fall off isn’t quite as dramatic but it will be down to six teams by November 15. Blink and you'll miss it.

Stat attack sees Kelly and Burke join Keher

The calculators were working overtime and the archives were being raided over the weekend by the @GAA_stats team as they noted that by scoring 17 times in a championship game, Clare’s Tony Kelly and Donal Burke of Dublin equalled the record feat of the great Eddie Keher.

Dublin's Donal Burke shoots past Ryan Mullaney of Laois to score a goal during the Leinster SHC quarter-final at Croke Park

Whatsapp Dublin’s Donal Burke shoots past Ryan Mullaney of Laois to score a goal during the Leinster SHC quarter-final at Croke Park

Keher hit his total in 1972, with Derry’s Sam Dodds achieving a similar feat in 2009, before Kelly and Burke joined the list.

The tallies being wracked up by some teams has prompted debate and Limerick’s total of 36 white flags is the second highest in history, behind only Cork’s total of 40 in the 2019 championship when they hammered Westmeath.

How will the league look for 2021?

No one can state with any confidence what the national football leagues will look like in 2021. There are suggestions the league could be regionalised to help cut down in travel amidst the ongoing pandemic but if they are to go ahead with the current format, here’s what the divisions will look like after the conclusion of the seventh round of action.

Once again, Dublin will be the only Leinster team in the top-flight as Meath slip into an ultra competitive looking Division Two with the likes of Mayo, Cork and Kildare.

Division One

Kerry

Dublin

Galway

Monaghan

Tyrone

Donegal

Roscommon

Armagh

Division Two

Meath

Mayo

Cork

Kildare

Westmeath

Laois

Clare

Down

Division Three

Cavan

Fermanagh

Derry

Longford

Tipperary

Offaly

Limerick

Wicklow

Division Four

Leitrim

Louth

Waterford

London

Sligo

Carlow

Wexford

Antrim

Kerry's embarrassment of riches in attack

Producing a five in a row of minor winning teams, Kerry were always likely to have a deep array of options available to them but the extent of those options were laid bare in their win over Donegal.

Given the tight nature of the schedule, the increased likelihood of injuries and the ever present risk of Covid, squads depth is likely to be fully explored and that’s where Kerry look well stocked.

Kerry captain David Clifford after his side won the Allianz Football League following a 2-18 to 0-10 win over Donegal at Austin Stack Park. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Kerry captain David Clifford after his side won the Allianz Football League following a 2-18 to 0-10 win over Donegal at Austin Stack Park. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The likes of Stephen O’Brien, Jack Barry and Jack Sherwood have been used sparingly but it’s their inside line where they look particularly well stacked. Captain David Clifford will start and anything after that is up for grabs.

A fully fit former footballer of the year James O’Donoghue would get in most teams. Tommy Walsh offers an aerial threat. Tony Brosnan is the man in possession. Killian Spillane is an option and there’s also the option of double All Star Paul Geaney.

Peter Keane looks to have a strong hand to play from.