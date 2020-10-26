Something from the weekend: Football going back to its roots, hurling's stat attack and Kerry's embarrassment of riches

Premium
Football championship back to its roots with straight knock-out format
With the football championship getting underway this weekend, the GAA is going back to its roots with a straight knock out format.
This will be the first time since 1999 that football provides no safety net for any team. The back door was introduced in 2001 but the previous season also saw a round robin competition in Leinster meaning ’99 was the last time every team got just one bite at the cherry.
And with a return to that format in the truncated 2020 season, teams will start to fall away very quickly.
By Sunday evening, 22 of 31 counties will be left in the championship. A week later, that number will be cut to just 12.
By the evening of November 22, the provinces will be wrapped up meaning there are just four teams standing as we head into the All-Ireland series.
With a back door in Liam MacCarthy hurling, the fall off isn’t quite as dramatic but it will be down to six teams by November 15. Blink and you'll miss it.
Stat attack sees Kelly and Burke join Keher
The calculators were working overtime and the archives were being raided over the weekend by the @GAA_stats team as they noted that by scoring 17 times in a championship game, Clare’s Tony Kelly and Donal Burke of Dublin equalled the record feat of the great Eddie Keher.
Keher hit his total in 1972, with Derry’s Sam Dodds achieving a similar feat in 2009, before Kelly and Burke joined the list.
The tallies being wracked up by some teams has prompted debate and Limerick’s total of 36 white flags is the second highest in history, behind only Cork’s total of 40 in the 2019 championship when they hammered Westmeath.
How will the league look for 2021?
No one can state with any confidence what the national football leagues will look like in 2021. There are suggestions the league could be regionalised to help cut down in travel amidst the ongoing pandemic but if they are to go ahead with the current format, here’s what the divisions will look like after the conclusion of the seventh round of action.
Once again, Dublin will be the only Leinster team in the top-flight as Meath slip into an ultra competitive looking Division Two with the likes of Mayo, Cork and Kildare.
Division One
Kerry
Dublin
Galway
Monaghan
Tyrone
Donegal
Roscommon
Armagh
Division Two
Meath
Mayo
Cork
Kildare
Westmeath
Laois
Clare
Down
Division Three
Cavan
Fermanagh
Derry
Longford
Tipperary
Offaly
Limerick
Wicklow
Division Four
Leitrim
Louth
Waterford
London
Sligo
Carlow
Wexford
Antrim
Kerry's embarrassment of riches in attack
Producing a five in a row of minor winning teams, Kerry were always likely to have a deep array of options available to them but the extent of those options were laid bare in their win over Donegal.
Given the tight nature of the schedule, the increased likelihood of injuries and the ever present risk of Covid, squads depth is likely to be fully explored and that’s where Kerry look well stocked.
The likes of Stephen O’Brien, Jack Barry and Jack Sherwood have been used sparingly but it’s their inside line where they look particularly well stacked. Captain David Clifford will start and anything after that is up for grabs.
A fully fit former footballer of the year James O’Donoghue would get in most teams. Tommy Walsh offers an aerial threat. Tony Brosnan is the man in possession. Killian Spillane is an option and there’s also the option of double All Star Paul Geaney.
Peter Keane looks to have a strong hand to play from.
It was the all-Kerry show in Tralee on Saturday down to the Division 1 league trophy being presented to David Clifford by another Kerry native Patrick 'Tatler' O'Sullivan in his capacity as a member of the GAA's Central Council.