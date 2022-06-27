| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Something from the weekend: Echoes of history for Jack O'Connor, separate entrances in Croke Park, and return of the Sevens Series

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor before the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final win over Mayo at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor before the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final win over Mayo at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor before the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final win over Mayo at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor before the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final win over Mayo at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

A hawk eye view of a dramatic weekend in Gaelic Games.

History repeating itself for O’Connor as Kerry stalk All-Ireland title

This is familiar ground for Jack O’Connor. Yesterday his side took another step towards an All-Ireland win with their success over Mayo. And in the process, kept alive O’Connor’s remarkable sequence in the wake of Tyrone All-Ireland wins.

Most Watched

Privacy