Something from the weekend: Echoes of history for Jack O'Connor, separate entrances in Croke Park, and return of the Sevens Series

A hawk eye view of a dramatic weekend in Gaelic Games.

This is familiar ground for Jack O’Connor. Yesterday his side took another step towards an All-Ireland win with their success over Mayo. And in the process, kept alive O’Connor’s remarkable sequence in the wake of Tyrone All-Ireland wins.

When the Red Hand won each of their All-Ireland titles in 2003, 2005 and 2008, Kerry and O’Connor responded with league and All-Ireland wins the following seasons in 2004, 2006 and 2009. So far the Kerry manager has steered Kerry to the league title and now he’s just two wins away from a remarkable four timer.

Kilmacud Crokes Sevens returns

The popular Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland 7s series returns this year after an enforced two year hiatus.

A launch today in Croke Park confirmed that 1,100 players across four codes will compete in the Beacon Hospital sponsored games.

Hurling is up first on July 16, followed by football on July 23. The ladies football and Camogie competitions will be playing on July 30 and August 6.

More than 7,000 people are expected to attend the events with Crokes in football, Emyvale in ladies football, Portroe in hurling and De La Salle in Camogie all out to defend their crown.

A look at the Irish in the AFL

Conor Nash was handed a new two-year deal by Hawthorn recently but, despite 16 disposals he couldn’t stop his side from going down to Western Bulldogs by 42 points.

Zach Tuohy scored a goal as Geelong took an important three point win over Richmond with the Cats now second in the table. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor also played and had 13 disposals.

Colin O’Riordan missed Sydney Swans’ win over St Kilda through injury.

Darragh Joyce’s recent good form in the VFL saw him named as St Kilda’s medical sub but he didn’t see action. Derry’s Callum Brown filled a similar role for GWS Giants.

There was VFL action for both James Madden and Deividas Uosis as Brisbane beat Collingwood with 13 and six disposals respectively.

Barry O’Connor had ten disposals for Sydney Swans in their win over Sandringham while Fionn O’Hara managed nine as the Box Hill Hawks went down to the Footscray Bulldogs.

Cian McBride also played for Essendon in their win over Williamstown Seagulls.

The Irish in the AFL: Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Colin O’Riordan, Barry O’Connor (both Sydney Swans), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), James Madden, Deividas Uosis (both Brisbane Lions).

19 Irish stars set for AFLW

The AFLW have secured the services of another Irish player bringing to 19 the number of stars from these shores set to be involved in the new season.

Meath midfielder Orlagh Lally has signed on with Perth based Fremantle Dockers. A noted swimmer in her younger days, Lally will join Leitrim’s Aine Tighe in Western Australia.

Her signature brings to 19 the number of Irish players signed up for the new season with more still expected this week.

The Irish in AFLW 7.0 (confirmed): Sarah Rowe, Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood), Aine Tighe, Orlagh Lally (Fremantle Dockers), Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions), Sinead Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne), Niamh Kelly, Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows), Grace Kelly, Clara Fitzpatrick (St Kilda), Erika O’Shea, Vikki Wall (North Melbourne), Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn), Joanne Doonan (Essendon), Aishling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles), Rachel Kearns (Geelong), Cora Staunton, Brid Stack (GWS Giants).

Cadogan calls for separate sides for Croke Park

Former Cork star Eoin Cadogan has called for teams to be housed on separate sides of the pitch to prevent scenes like the one that marred the thrilling Galway-Armagh clash in Croke Park yesterday.

Cadogan, who has played in All-Ireland hurling football and hurling finals, insisted that had the teams been exiting the pitch on separate sides, the major flashpoint would likely have been avoided.

“Biggest stadium we have and we put both sets of teams on the same side going in the same entrance with tempers and emotions high,” Cadogan said on Twitter.

“Not condoning what happened but common sense would eliminate a lot of these incidences. Put one team in the Hogan and one in the Cusack.”

Quote of the week

“The bottom line here is these Kerry players have been yearning to get a cut at the Dubs from as far back as three years ago. They lost an All-Ireland out there that they would feel they could have won. We certainly won’t be lacking motivation but neither will Dublin.” - Jack O’Connor lights the touch paper on the upcoming All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

GAA on TV

The number of games are falling but the stakes are getting ever higher with two All-Ireland semi-finals and the minor decider on TV this weekend.

Saturday July 2

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Kilkenny v Clare, Croke Park, 5.30pm - RTE/Sky

Sunday July 3

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Limerick v Galway, Croke Park, 3.30pm - RTE/Sky

All-Ireland MHC final

Offaly v Tipperary, Nowlan Park, 1.30pm - TG4