Something from the weekend: Dublin join immortals, Galway U20's toughest season and Laochra Gael rolls again

Blue Wave washes over Croke Park

It was arguably the best weekend in the history of Dublin football.

First the men won six in a row, breaking their own record set last year. And within that there was a host of extraordinary individual achievements, with seven players moving on to the same level as the immortals of the game as they claimed their eighth All-Ireland medal.

On Saturday night Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy, Michael Fitzsimons, Philly McMahon, Kevin McManamon, Michael Darragh Macauley and Cian O’Sullivan joined Kerry legends Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran, Páidí Ó Sé, Ger Power, Mikey Sheehy and Pat Spillane on eight medals.

Of the Dublin seven, only Cluxton has played every minute. McCarthy is the only outfield player to have started every final while McMahon played some part in every winning final.

Cluxton is a man apart having lifted Sam Maguire on seven occasions while manager Dessie Farrell joined the likes of Mickey Harte and Jack O’Connor in steering their county to All-Ireland titles at the three major grades of minor, U21 and senior. And with the 2021 final pencilled in for July their more records could tumble to this Dublin team.

Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne lifts the cup. Photo: Sportsfile

There were feats aplenty on Sunday for the ladies team too. Dublin became only the third county to secure four in row, joining Cork and Kerry in that exclusive club while Sinead Aherne became the first player in the history of the game to captain a side to four All-Irelands on the spin.

Minor marvels

Christmas joy for Offaly GAA as their minor hurlers and footballers reached their respective Leinster finals in the same year for the first time since 1989. Offaly would win both provincial titles that year but lose in the All-Ireland deciders.

Both Offaly teams share a handful of players who face a busy New Year. The hurlers take on Kilkenny on Saturday January 2 in Portlaoise while the footballers take on Meath the following day in Parnell Park.

Ryan Duffy of Monaghan in action against Calum Higgins of Antrim during the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship Quarter Final. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Meanwhile in Ulster, the minor footballers of Monaghan made it 12 wins on the bounce in that grade over the weekend when seeing off Antrim, having won the title in 2018 and ’19.

The Toughest Season for Galway U20s?

There was a staggering 45 weeks between Galway’s opening round win in the U20 championship – over Mayo on penalties – and last Saturday’s All-Ireland final decider.

Tomo Culhane of Galway, left, with team-mate Matthew Tierney following their All-Ireland Under 20 Championship Final win over Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

For three of their squad, it was their second successful trip to Croke Park in 2020. Cian and Ryan Monaghan and Matthew Tierney claimed All Ireland club IFC honours there with Oughterard back in January while for another team mate, the season rumbles on.

Conor Flaherty started in goals as Galway saw off Dublin with the minimum to spare in Croke Park, having played at centre back for the Galway U20 hurlers on Friday night in their Leinster championship semi final win. He’ll square off against the Dubs once again in that final.

Laochra Gael rolls again

There's unlikely to be any intercounty action until the end of February next year but TG4 will help fill the void in the new year with another series of Laochra Gael.

Kevin Cassidy, Donegal. Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE

This time around 12 more personalities will tell their story starting with Donegal star Kevin Cassidy and his controversial omission from the 2012 squad that would win the All-Ireland under Jim McGuinness.

Ryan O'Dwyer, Therese Maher, Shane Curran and Johnny Pilkington are amongst the others to come in front of the camera this time around.