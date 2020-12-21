| 8.8°C Dublin

Something from the weekend: Dublin join immortals, Galway U20's toughest season and Laochra Gael rolls again

Dublin players, from left, Philip McMahon, Brian Fenton and James McCarthy celebrates in front of Mayo's Aidan O'Shea following their side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Blue Wave washes over Croke Park

It was arguably the best weekend in the history of Dublin football.

First the men won six in a row, breaking their own record set last year. And within that there was a host of extraordinary individual achievements, with seven players moving on to the same level as the immortals of the game as they claimed their eighth All-Ireland medal.

