Something from the weekend: Dual star Cunningham does it again, O’Gara’s Wexford bid, and farewell to SBB

A look back on the GAA weekend that was...

Wexford senior football champions Shelmaliers will have a new face in their camp this season with the news that former Dublin star Eoghan O’Gara has signed up.

The seven time All-Ireland winner retired from intercounty duty in 2019 and has been linked with a move to play in the county where he is living for some time now.

The 36-year-old will team up with the likes of former Wexford star Brian Malone as the club look to defend their Wexford title.

Cunningham’s CV bulging at the seam

Another promotion for Roscommon and another entry on Anthony Cunningham’s extraordinary managerial CV that has seen him taste success at both club and county level in hurling and football.

Cunningham’s roll of honour includes, but is not limited to, Westmeath SFC titles with Garrycastle and a Leinster SFC win. He managed a similar feat with St Brigid’s, winning in Roscommon and Connacht.

He steered the Galway hurlers to a historic first Leinster title at a time when Kilkenny held the hurling world hostage. He also made history when he helped Roscommon to a Connacht title becoming the first manager to win hurling and football titles in different provinces.

Cunningham has gone head-to-head with greats like Jim Gavin and Brian Cody. He also acted as Dublin hurling coach for Pat Gilroy’s brief reign and helped Galway to an U21 All-Ireland title. If history tells us anything, it’s that there are more honours to come.

Slan leat SBB

As David Clifford held Croke Park in thrall on Sunday, the curtain came down on the career of Sean Ban Breathnach at headquarters as he commentated on his last GAA match for RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

RnaG celebrated its 50th anniversary at the weekend but 'SBB' as he is known put down a career that spanned 53 years.

Agus le sin, tá an fheadóg dheireanach séite.



Go raibh míle maith agaibh ar fad. pic.twitter.com/8FijFRTEF1 — Seán Bán Breathnach (@SBBinashui) April 3, 2022

A look at the Irish in the AFL (and the AFLW)

After a difficult weekend for the Irish players in Australia with the tragic news of the passing of former North Melbourne player Red Og Murphy at home, there will be considerable interest in the AFLW Grand Final when Melbourne face Adelaide in the small hours of Saturday morning (Irish time).

Melbourne, home to Dublin pair Sinead Goldrick and Lauren Magee, will face Adelaide Crows who have Clare’s Ailish Considine on their books. Goldrick and Considine, who won a Grand final back in 2019 with the Crows, will be expected to play in the game which starts at 3.30am but Magee has endured a more frustrating time.

In the men’s competition, there was action for Zach Tuohy in Geelong’s brilliant come from behind win over Collingwood where the Portlaoise man had 16 disposals while Meath’s Conor Nash played in midfield as Hawthorn lost by the minimum to Carlton.

Quote of the week

"I want to send regards from everyone in Kerry GAA to the family of Red Óg Murphy from Sligo. We were all lucky enough to see Red Óg play in the Sigerson this year, and we saw what he could do." - David Clifford takes time to remember Red Óg Murphy, against whom he had played in the Sigerson and was named alongside in the competition’s team of the year, as he accepted the league title on behalf of the Kingdom.