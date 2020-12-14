Something from the weekend: Donaghy to Armagh, Amazing Grace caps year to remember for the Walshs of Tullaroan and minor jewels

Donaghy to Armagh while Durcan teams up with Sligo

The All-Ireland football final is still to be played but a host of counties are already putting plans in place for the 2021 campaign.

And it has been reported in the Irish News that former Kerry star Kieran Donaghy will join the Armagh backroom team.

Kieran McGeeney’s side will operate in division one next year and Donaghy, who has previously worked with Micheal Donoghue and the Galway hurlers as performance coach.

Elsewhere, Donegal’s All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Paul Durcan has become the latest high-profile name to throw his lot in with the Sligo footballers.

Durcan will be the goalkeeping coach as Tony McEntee continues to put his backroom team together, according to Ocean FM.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner currently plays his club football in the county with Drumcliffe/Rosses Point and helped them to a first SFC final appearance earlier this year.

Grace completes amazing year for the Walshs of Tullaroan

It feels like a lifetime ago since Shane Walsh, the captain of Tullaroan, gave one of the most entertaining acceptance speeches Croke Park has seen after leading his club to All-Ireland club IHC final glory.

That was a special day for the Walsh clan, with brothers Tommy, Shane, Padraig and Martin all part of the Tullaroan squad while father Mickey acted as mentor as they overcame Cork’s Father O’Neill’s way back in January.

However the Walshs weren’t finished with Croke Park then. And on Saturday afternoon, sister Grace played a starring role as Kilkenny reclaimed the All-Ireland camogie title. Her cousin Miriam also lined as one of hurling's most celebrated families capped a memorable 2020.

Like Limerick, Antrim go unbeaten

Much was made of Limerick’s brilliant season which saw them win 13 games on the bounce in all competitions but the curtain raiser in Croke Park yesterday also saw Antrim go undefeated in both the league and championship.

Managed by former Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Darren Gleeson, they won ten and drew one of their 11 games in their campaign, which started last January.

The only blot on their copy book came in the league draw with Offaly, which saw them plunder two late goals to rescue a share of the spoils.

They beat Kerry in both the league final and Joe McDonagh decider meaning the Saffrons are back in top tier hurling for 2021 where they’ll operate in division 1B of the league and in the Leinster championship.

Egan shines brightest as minor jewels deliver on two fronts

Westmeath took a scalp yesterday when their minor hurlers beat Dublin to book a date in the Leinster semi-final.

The Lake men overcame a Dublin side who played with 14 men for a large part of the game and set up a date with Offaly. It was just their second win over Dublin in 17 meetings at the grade.

And what made their win even more remarkable was that a handful of their side had already played minor football for the county the day before at they lost to Meath.

There was considerable crossover between the county’s football and hurling squads with the likes of Jamie Mulkearns, Sean Leech, Danny McCartan and Warric Kirby in championship action in consecutive days.

They weren’t alone. Conn Kehoe was double jobbing for Kildare as the footballers beat Louth and the hurlers fell to Offaly. And the Faithful had a dual star of their own in top form. Cormac Egan scored a goal for both teams as Offaly progressed on both fronts

Online Editors