Something from the weekend: Cork's potential treble, Derry's three diamonds and Mulcahy's Treaty record

Charlie Diamond (centre), with his dad Karl (right) and granddad Tommy (left), who all won the All-Ireland minor title with Derry. Image credit: Derry GAA.

Donnchadh Boyle takes a look at some of the sub-plots from the GAA weekend.

Limerick record for Mulcahy

It was another big weekend for Limerick hurling and while they are odds on to secure back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time in the county’s history, there was a personal milestone for Graeme Mulcahy.

Leo McGough’s twitter account ‘Flagship Hurlers’ (@FHurlers) pointed out that in coming off the bench in the Treaty’s All-Ireland semi-final win on Saturday, he made his 49th championship appearance in what was a new record for the county. The Kilmallock man overtook previous record holder Mark Foley.

The weekend also saw Patrick Horgan take a big step towards overtaking Joe Canning’s all-time championship scoring record. Already the top scorer from play in the history of the game, Horgan’s haul of 15 points means he’s now just 0-31 shy of the Galway legend’s tally and 0-19 short of Kilkenny great Henry Shefflin in second place.

Cork could be seeking three All-Ireland titles inside a week

Even in the celebrated history of Cork hurling, the county could be looking at an extraordinary week with the potential to pick up the three All-Ireland titles inside just six days.

The county minors are in Munster final action tonight against Waterford and should they win they would secure a spot in the All-Ireland final against either Galway and Kilkenny on Saturday week. That fixture could come in the midst of potentially trophy-laden six days for the Rebels.

On Tuesday August 17, the county’s U20 side will contest the All-Ireland final against Galway in a fixture that was postponed due to a Covid outbreak - the county only secured the 2020 competition a few weeks ago - while on Sunday week the seniors take on Limerick as they look to secure Liam MacCarthy for the first time since 2005.

Three of Diamonds

Derry are basking in the glow of their All-Ireland minor success with the county securing the Tom Markham for the fifth time last month.

And the Derry twitter account pointed out that it was a landmark win for the Diamond family from Bellaghy. Charlie was part of the 2020 group that beat Kerry in the decider and he followed in the footsteps of his father Karl, who won the minor crown in 1989, and grandfather Tommy who captained the victorious crop of 1965.

Tweet of the week

The official Sligo account pointed out space travel had taken a significant step forward since they last won the Connacht MFC title.