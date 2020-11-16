Something from the weekend: Cavan in the groove, Down on the up, and Limerick's dynasty

Graham helps Cavan find their groove but history is against the Breffni men

A quick look at the history books shows the extent of the task facing Cavan as they look to secure Ulster championship honours on Sunday.

Not only are they facing an in-form Donegal team who have moved into second in the betting after Kerry’s exit, but they must buck the trend in the province that have seen just five teams win the Ulster championship after being drawn in the preliminary round.

Only Cavan in 1945, Armagh in 2005 and Donegal in 2011, 2012 and 2018 have managed to come through four games to lift the Anglo Celt cup.

The Breffni are attempting to do it in record time too, as they face into their fourth championship game inside 21 days and sixth game in six weekends.

Still, they have hit a purple patch in terms of their Ulster championship performances. Cavan supporter Arthur Sullivan pointed out that under Mickey Graham, the county have won as many Ulster Championship games (five) in just two seasons (2019, 2020) as all Cavan managers combined won between 2006 and 2018.

Ciarán Brady of Cavan in action against Barry O'Hagan of Down during the Ulster SFC semi-final

Ciarán Brady of Cavan in action against Barry O'Hagan of Down during the Ulster SFC semi-final

Down on the up

The Down footballers were chinned by a brilliant Cavan comeback but the Mourne county hurlers put down a weekend to remember.

Their win over Offaly on penalties was notable as it condemned the Faithful to another season of third tier hurling but it was a major step forward for Down, who will play in the Joe McDonagh cup final next year regardless of how their final against Kildare goes.

And while Tony Kelly and Richie Hogan put down jaw dropping performances over the weekend, Down keeper Stephen Keith put on a tour de force of his own.

With the game gone to a penalty shot out, Keith saved two Offaly efforts and then buried the decisive score in a memorable day for Down.





And then there were seven

There are just seven teams left in the race for Sam Maguire. And after this weekend one from Meath-Dublin, Donegal-Cavan and Cork-Tipperary will join Mayo in the last four.

Liam MacCarthy hurling is at a similar stage with six teams left in the hunt. Kilkenny and Limerick are already safely in the semi-finals and this weekend either Tipperary or Galway and Clare or Waterford will join them in the last four.

Sean Finn, left, and Seamus Flanagan of Limerick celebrate after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sean Finn, left, and Seamus Flanagan of Limerick celebrate after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Limerick building a dynasty?

To date, this Limerick team have won a single All-Ireland title but closer examination shows just how consistent they have been.

Last weekend, they secured the Munster title, which was the fifth major piece of silverware they have secured in a little over two years.

In the wake of the Munster final win last year, they held all three major titles simultaneously (Liam MacCarthy, league and Munster) and this year they have retained their league and Munster crowns. And Limerick are now just two wins away from a second All-Ireland title.