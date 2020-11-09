Close

Something from the weekend: Can Cork's Wizard of Oz extend stay, Tipp's Bloody Sunday tribute and Neil Flynn's courage

Mark Keane of Cork catches the throw in for extra time ahead of Jack Barry and David Moran of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mark Keane of Cork catches the throw in for extra time ahead of Jack Barry and David Moran of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mark Keane of Cork catches the throw in for extra time ahead of Jack Barry and David Moran of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Mark Keane of Cork catches the throw in for extra time ahead of Jack Barry and David Moran of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Keane's Australian return date?

Mark Keane wrote his name in the annals of Cork football history with his brilliant late intervention on Sunday night.

And afterwards, Rebels boss Ronan McCarthy was keen to stress that Cork ‘did their business right’ in terms of securing his availability from his employers, AFL outfit Collingwood.

After making his Aussie Rules debut back in August, Keane had signed a new deal with the club and they agreed to allow him to link up with the Rebels for the off-season.

