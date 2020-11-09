Something from the weekend: Can Cork's Wizard of Oz extend stay, Tipp's Bloody Sunday tribute and Neil Flynn's courage

“First to fourth-year players will return to training on Monday December 7 for a two-week block of training, while all other players will resume training on Wednesday January 6, 2021,” read a statement.
Keane falls in the former category, having signed with the club in 2018, meaning he could be expected back in Australia in a month’s time.
David Power’s side will swap the blue and gold for the green and white jersey as worn by the county on that fateful day. Team sponsor Teneo’s branding is set to be replaced by ‘Tipperary’ in gold lettering as they go in search of a first Munster title since 1935.
Flynn’s bravery helps see Kildare home as tragedy also visits Limerick and Offaly
Neil Flynn buried his father on Saturday night and still answered his county’s call on Sunday, coming off the bench to kick three vital points as Kildare moved into a Leinster semi-final.
In scenes reminiscent of when Dermot Earley played for the Lilies just hours after laying his father Dermot Senior to rest, Flynn was sprung from the bench to help Kildare shake off a dogged Offaly.