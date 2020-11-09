Something from the weekend: Can Cork's Wizard of Oz extend stay, Tipp's Bloody Sunday tribute and Neil Flynn's courage

Mark Keane wrote his name in the annals of Cork football history with his brilliant late intervention on Sunday night.

And afterwards, Rebels boss Ronan McCarthy was keen to stress that Cork ‘did their business right’ in terms of securing his availability from his employers, AFL outfit Collingwood.

After making his Aussie Rules debut back in August, Keane had signed a new deal with the club and they agreed to allow him to link up with the Rebels for the off-season.

And while there was no clear indication as to when Keane is expected back in Australia, the AFL announced return to training dates for its players back in September.

“First to fourth-year players will return to training on Monday December 7 for a two-week block of training, while all other players will resume training on Wednesday January 6, 2021,” read a statement.

Keane falls in the former category, having signed with the club in 2018, meaning he could be expected back in Australia in a month’s time.

The nature of Keane’s arrangement is unknown but any requirement to quarantine could further complicate the issue.

Cork face Tipperary in the Munster SFC final on November 22 with the All-Ireland semi-final fixed for the weekend before December 7 deadline.

Negotiating his availability for an All-Ireland semi-final is surely a problem McCarthy and his team would love to have.

Tipp to wear Bloody Sunday commemorative jersey in Munster final

Tipperary’s progress to the Munster SFC final means their footballers will be in action 100 years and a day after the fateful events of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park in 1920.

And to mark the occasion, the Premier county have confirmed that they will wear a commemorative jersey for their clash with Cork on Sunday week.

Tipperary to wear the Bloody Sunday jersey in this year's Munster final pic.twitter.com/tOoPvFHWks — Friends of Tipperary Football (@TippfootballGAA) November 9, 2020

David Power’s side will swap the blue and gold for the green and white jersey as worn by the county on that fateful day. Team sponsor Teneo’s branding is set to be replaced by ‘Tipperary’ in gold lettering as they go in search of a first Munster title since 1935.

Flynn’s bravery helps see Kildare home as tragedy also visits Limerick and Offaly

Neil Flynn buried his father on Saturday night and still answered his county’s call on Sunday, coming off the bench to kick three vital points as Kildare moved into a Leinster semi-final.

In scenes reminiscent of when Dermot Earley played for the Lilies just hours after laying his father Dermot Senior to rest, Flynn was sprung from the bench to help Kildare shake off a dogged Offaly.

“I have to pay tribute to Neil Flynn,” Kildare manager Jack O’Connor said afterwards. “He buried his father yesterday and came in and kicked a savage score from the sideline, and then two more.

“That man hasn’t had much sleep and emotionally it was very tough on him.

"It’s a great sign of the man and hopefully that will give the family a little bit of a lift after the tough week they had.”

Tragedy also hit Offaly and Limerick hurling with the passing of Adrian Cahill and Paul Carey.

A prodigious talent, former Offaly player Cahill died aged just 47 while Carey (41) passed away in Dubai.

RIP to all.