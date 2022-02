Something from the weekend: Bellaghy for Eurovision, little Rogan joins Kerry club game and what's on TV

"It may only be loose words for the person saying them but it does impact on players given who they are and what some of their families endured to play our national games," Sheehan told RTE later.

"If we had lost today I would have said nothing as people would say it was only sour grapes but when we won I thought it was important to highlight (it) as it's an insult to Gaels up here."

In response Carlow GAA released a statement: “Carlow GAA are committed to upholding the principles of anti-sectarianism and anti-racism. All related reports/allegations are investigated and action taken as appropriate.”

Thanks extremely disappointing to come into dressing room to hear my players were being called prods, brits and black b#stards throughout the game...no place in the GAA for that — Ronan Sheehan (@newryhurler1) February 6, 2022

Four year-old Rogan gets in on the action in Kerry

Killarney Legion and Glenflesk were in East Kerry league action over the weekend. And with proceedings well underway four year-old Rogan Moynihan decided he wasn’t going to wait until he was an adult to get involved.

Seamus Healy’s brilliant photographs show Rogan’s dash for possession before Glenflesk’s Alan Murphy helped him to the sideline. Rogan’s father Adam reported that when he tried to explain to him that running on to the pitch wasn’t a good idea his response was ‘sure everyone else is playing football.’

In other news my son tried to join in the action at Legion v Glenflesk today pic.twitter.com/drJlRNICZn — Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) February 6, 2022

Bellaghy go ing to Eurovision

The Bellaghy club from Derry have gone all the way to All-Ireland club final day and won but they are set for an adventure of a different kind after one of their members, Brooke Scullion, was selected to represent Ireland at the Eurovision in Italy later this year.

A former Voice UK contestant, who plays camogie and previously acted as club PRO, was named the winner of the Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special on Friday night with her song ‘That’s Rich’.

Derry already have an Eurovision winner in Dana and Brooke have the chance to follow in her footsteps in Turin in May.

Number of the week: 20

The number of consecutive seasons that Ross Munnelly has now scored in for Laois. The remarkable 39 year old, who is the longest serving footballer around having started way back in 2003, grabbed a point when sprung from the bench against Westmeath over the weekend.

What’s on TV?

The football league takes a break this coming weekend but a total of seven games are available to watch this coming weekend across club hurling and football, NHL and ladies NFL.

Saturday

All-Ireland club SHC final: Ballyhale v Ballygunner, TG4 3.0

All-Ireland club SFC final: Kilcoo v Kilmacud TG4 5.0

NHL: Limerick v Galway - RTE 7.0

Ladies NFL: Donegal v Galway - TG4 7.15

Sunday

NHL: Clare v Wexford - TG4 1.45

NHL: Offaly v Cork - TG4 player 2.0

NHL: Tipp v Kilkenny TG4 3.45