Something from the weekend: Bellaghy for Eurovision, little Rogan joins Kerry club game and what's on TV

The hurlers of Down and Carlow rarely demand national attention but that’s where they find themselves after allegations of sectarian abuse were made by Down manager Ronan Sheehan in the wake of the league clash over the weekend.

The Mourne men edged out the visitors by the minimum margin in Ballycran and outlining the nature of the abuse on social media, Sheehan insisted there was ‘no place’ such behaviour in the GAA.