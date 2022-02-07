Something from the weekend: Bellaghy for Eurovision, little Rogan joins Kerry club game and what's on TV

Premium
The hurlers of Down and Carlow rarely demand national attention but that’s where they find themselves after allegations of sectarian abuse were made by Down manager Ronan Sheehan in the wake of the league clash over the weekend.
The Mourne men edged out the visitors by the minimum margin in Ballycran and outlining the nature of the abuse on social media, Sheehan insisted there was ‘no place’ such behaviour in the GAA.
"It may only be loose words for the person saying them but it does impact on players given who they are and what some of their families endured to play our national games," Sheehan told RTE later.
"If we had lost today I would have said nothing as people would say it was only sour grapes but when we won I thought it was important to highlight (it) as it's an insult to Gaels up here."