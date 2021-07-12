Something from the weekend: 503 days out, echoes of history in Derry and gamer to sponsor Meath club

A look back on the GAA weekend that was, and what's coming down the line...

History repeating itself in Derry?

Is history repeating itself in Derry? Their minor team were impressive when seeing off Meath to secure a spot in the 2020 All-Ireland decider with the Oak Leaf youngsters captained by Matthew Downey, son of 1993 All-Ireland winning captain Henry and he could soon be up the steps of the Hogan Stand himself as Derry face Kerry in the final.

Expand Close Derry captain Matthew Downey lifts the cup as he celebrates with team-mates after their side's victory in the Electric Ireland Ulster MFC 2020 final against Monaghan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile / Facebook

There were also some familiar names on show for Royals minor boss John McCarthy, as pointed out by Derry Post journalist Michael McMullan.

McCarthy played when Meath beat Derry in the 1990 minor All-Ireland decider when the fathers of current minor stars Charlie Diamond, Niall McGonagle and Adam McGonigle were on duty for the Ulster men.

Gamer sponsors Meath club

A club in Meath found a novel sponsor after teaming up with noted gamer and vlogger ‘Terroriser’.

With more than 7.5m followers online, Terroriser aka former Dunsany player Brian Hanby has dug deep to help the team he once played for.

A statement from the club hailed a ‘first in he GAA world’.

“Brian Hanby AKA Terroriser is a former player with Dunsany and represented the club with pride for many years. Like many in our Gaelic community, Brian has seen the benefit of the club in the community and wants to support the club in developing the underage structures so all the children in the parish can play Gaelic football and benefit as he did in his youth. Our partnership is one that will sustain youth development in Dunsany for years to come.

“Brian’s first contribution is the purchase of two new sets of adult team jerseys. We are delighted to partner with Terroriser and hope to showcase many of the positive elements of the Dunsany G.A.A. Club on and off the field on our social media over the next few months.”

Sad passing of Monaghan sponsor Phil Traynor

Over the weekend, Monaghan GAA was plunged into mourning with the news of the passing of the county’s main sponsor Phil Traynor.

The New York-based Carrickmacross native funded the county through his ‘All Boro’ flooring company but sadly passed away over the weekend.

In only last Saturday’s ‘Irish Independent’, Leitrim sponsor, the Yonkers based publican Seamus Clarke explained why he and Traynor had gotten involved with sponsoring their native counties.

“It was just an investment in the county I love, I’m 40 years away from home,” Clarke said from New York.

“And since then Monaghan have something similar. The sponsor of the Monaghan football team Philip Traynor of All Boro floors and he’s out here (in the US) too. I had a great chat to Philip about it and obviously there’s no return for Philip out of it with a flooring company.

“But it’s a great honour to sponsor your county team. It’s not about growing your business it’s about having a natural affection for your home county, where you grew up and where your siblings are. They are all proud of it and you just get a good feeling from it.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Number of the week

503 – the number of days since Tyrone’s Cathal McShane played for the county after an horrific ankle injury.

"It's just good to be back playing, a good win there. That's what it was all about today, just getting over the line,” he said.

"We've had a mixed league campaign so just get over the line today and hopefully the season takes off."

"The boys have backed me all the way, I've had so much good support. I believe it's 503 days since my game, it's just so good to be back out there playing and pulling on the jersey for Tyrone."