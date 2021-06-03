Sky Sports subscription required for this year’s GAA Championship coverage after move from Mix to Arena 

Sky Sports GAA analyst Peter Canavan is pictured at the Sky Sports 2021 Championship launch, where the broadcaster announced their fixtures for the season ahead. Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA, with a total of 18 fixtures broadcasting on the channel – 12 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sky Sports' 2021 football and hurling live championship games will only be available on Sky Sports platforms and not on general Sky platforms.

The arrangement is different to last year's championship coverage when all games were shown on Sky Sports Mix, which is available to customers without a Sky Sports subscription.

This year Sky Sports Arena will be home to all championship games which will require a Sky Sports subscription.

Last year consideration was given to making the games available to as many Sky customers as possible with no crowds permitted to attend games because of Covid restrictions. Crowds will be limited through this year's championship.

"The revised timing of the Championships presented some scheduling challenges, but we can confirm all our 2021 GAA Championship fixtures will broadcast on Sky Sports Arena. Unfortunately, Sky Sports Mix is not available on all platforms in Ireland, so we wanted to ensure all Sky Sports customers have access to Sky’s 2021 GAA fixtures," Sky said in response to a query.

Sky Sports will exclusively broadcast 12 championship matches, including a triple header on Saturday July 3, two Leinster hurling semi-finals and the eagerly-awaited Munster semi-final between Cork and Limerick.

Sky Sports will also broadcast an All-Ireland hurling quarter-final on Saturday July 31.

Fixtures Exclusively Live on Sky Sports Arena:

Saturday, June 26

Sligo V Mayo, Connacht SFC quarter-final, 4.30.

Kerry V Clare, Munster SFC quarter-final, 7.0

Saturday July 3

Galway V Dublin/Antrim Leinster SHC semi-final, 2.0

Kilkenny V Wexford/Laois, Leinster SHC semi-final, 4.30

Limerick V Cork Munster SHC semi-final, 7.0

Saturday, July 10

Tyrone V Cavan, Ulster SFC quarter-final, 4.30

Tipperary V Kerry/Clare Munster SFC semi-final, 7.0

Saturday July 17

Hurling Qualifier Round 1, 2.0

Ulster SFC semi-final, 4.30

Saturday July 24

Hurling Qualifier Round 2, 2.0

Hurling Qualifier Round 2, 4.30

Saturday July 31

All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Final, 7.0

Fixtures Live on Sky Sports Arena:

Saturday August 7

All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final, 6.0

Sunday August 8

All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final, 3.30

Saturday August 14

All-Ireland Football Semi-Final, 6.0

Sunday August 15

All-Ireland Football Semi-Final, 3.30

Sunday August 22

All-Ireland Hurling Final, 3.30

Sunday August 29

All-Ireland Football Final, 3.30