Sky confirm the use of fake crowd noise for GAA Championship

Sky Sports will use fake crowd noise for the GAA Championship

SKY Sports have confirmed that they will use fake crowd noise during their live GAA broadcasts for the forthcoming Championships.

The function has been used by several broadcasters across a range of sports in a bid to manufacture atmosphere at games played in empty stadiums, with mixed reviews.

Sky, who will screen 14 live Championship fixtures starting with the meeting of Dublin and Laois in Croke Park in Saturday’s Leinster SHC opener, have announced they will utilise ‘Sky Crowds’, its “augmented sound function.”

This will be the default setting, although viewers have the option to watch the games without the feature.

According to a press release issued today, “using the audio description function on the Sky TV box, viewers can choose to remain on ‘natural sound’, which is simply the sounds picked up by the microphones placed in the specific ground.”

Sky say they have “worked tirelessly over the last few weeks on adapting a collected bed of sound from previous GAA matches which includes general atmosphere sounds along with common response sounds such as goals, points, misses, fouls, anticipation, cheers, full-time crowd whistles and celebratory cheers.”

Sky 2020 GAA Championship Fixtures

*Exclusively Live on Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, 24 October





6:00pm Dublin v Laois (LSHC)*













Saturday, 31 October





1:15pm Monaghan v Cavan (USFC)*





3:30pm Cork v Waterford (MSHC)*













Saturday, 7 November





3:45pm Hurling Qualifier (SHC)*





6:15pm Dublin v Westmeath (LSFC)*













Saturday, 14 November





1:15pm Donegal/Tyrone vs Armagh/Derry (USFC)*





3:45pm Hurling Qualifier (SHC)*













Saturday 21 November





3:45pm Hurling Quarter Final (SHC)*













*Live on Sky Sports Mix













Saturday, 28 November





6:00pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi Final













Sunday, 29 November





4:00pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi Final













Saturday, 5 December





5:30pm All-Ireland Football Semi Final













Sunday, 6 December





3:30pm All Ireland Football Semi Final













Sunday, 13 December





3:30pm All-Ireland Hurling Final













Saturday, 19 December





5:00pm All-Ireland Football Final

















Online Editors