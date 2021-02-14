Sins of adults are being visited on young sportspeople as GAA action grinds to a halt

When it emerged last week that activity at inter-county level was no longer designated in the elite category it sent a shudder of disappointment through the whole GAA community.

This was not just for the county game itself but the downstream implications of the decision, as it means no training for clubs at adult and underage level — and there is no certainty as to when it might get started.

I was looking forward to getting back training with the Simonstown seniors in a couple of weeks, now it may be Easter or later. For everyone involved, at all ages and in every club, this is a complete downer.

Leadership is about giving hope, not plunging people into darkness and uncertainty. The mood of everyone involved in GAA clubs hit a new low last week as we were pointed toward Easter and beyond. Getting young people back training is far more important than inter-county activity. Young people have been in an open prison for most of the last 11 months — without any release date. Their well-being is not good.

The official word is that all activities must play second fiddle to getting schools open. I have no problem with that. After Christmas I was very much against the idea of opening schools when the daily figures of confirmed Covid cases were between 6,000 and 8,000. It would have been reckless to do so. Now, however, the case numbers are going in the right direction and I was hoping we might open for Leaving Cert students on February 22, but there is still no official announcement in that regard.

But if schools open they need to have sport and drama and music and all the other distractions. Before the lockdown school was open in name but with little atmosphere or optimism; students went to class without much enthusiasm. The add-ons which make school fun were all missing.

Few remember what happened in classes after they leave school, but they recall games, events, training, musicals and all the other things that are very much a part of school life: the learning by experience. Much of this is gone now and the danger is that it may not return quickly.

In general we try to get young people away from being hooked up to devices, but now they are a necessity as school is beamed into homes. We need a switch-off time and organised collective training provides that.

Read More

Without it some young people are not seeing the light of day as they go from one screen to another. It is neither a healthy nor a happy lifestyle. On top of that it fosters bad habits. Young people on buses, trains or waiting anywhere are eyes down on their phones. No looking around at birds, animals, people. No listening to the wisdom of older generations. If it is not on Google then it is not worth anything.

One day I was at a senior schools match and I asked a young lad what direction did he think the wind was blowing. He said to me to hold on a minute and he would run into the dressing room and check it out on the weather app on his phone.

Of course there is an easy way to get schools fully open and that is to vaccinate all teachers as a matter of urgency. That is happening in other countries. If, as the health authorities suggest, a million people are directly or indirectly linked to first and second-level education, it makes perfect sense to give teachers the jab as it would have a massive societal impact.

Training and matches for children is also a release valve for families. There is a lot of pressure on parents. They need to get their children out of the house and into healthy physical activity. Parents need a break at the moment and the local sports clubs would like to provide it. Remember, it worked very well last year. There is no reason it could not happen again and within a few weeks, too.

I did not see at any time last year any scientific evidence to suggest underage training or games was a contributing factor to the spread of Covid, yet our young people remain locked up.

Naturally the GAA are treading on thin ice if they raise serious objections to the recent announcement, even if some are frothing at the mouth. They could easily be reminded about what happened after some county finals last October. Yet for all that, the sins of adults should not be visited on younger people — in clubs and schools.

In some regards maybe this lockdown is building resilience among young people. Our junior team (under 16 and a half) in St Pat’s qualified for the All-Ireland final against St Brendan’s, Killarney last March but the game was not played. Since then quite a few of the panel moved on to the Meath minor squad which qualified for the Leinster final — which was not played either.

Now they face the uncertainty of the Leaving Cert, no end-of-school celebration, no debs. Maybe not the most important things in life, but try telling that to a 17-year-old. There is a whole lot of resilience being used up there and I wonder does it make any sense?

Of course when you question any of this you run the risk of being heavily criticised by those who say that you are not taking this seriously and if you had lost someone close then your attitude would be different. I don’t think so. I am quite happy to take my chances of mixing with people in a sporting sense as they will do the right things most of the time. And it is much healthier than wondering if there is anything good on Netflix.

Around the country at this time of year the lights of GAA pitches would usually illuminate the night sky. Now we are plunged into a form of darkness without an end in sight as we adopt this cautious approach. Nobody is suggesting big crowds at matches, but training and games for underage players was safe last year, so what has changed? Did I miss where that was explained?

There is another matter that must be considered. The one-size-fits-all model is not fit for purpose, either in school or GAA terms. In plenty of counties where numbers are low and with very limited travel, there is no logical or scientific reasoning for such harsh and restrictive measures on sporting activity for young people.

Another aspect to all of this is getting very worrying. As a school principal I had to deal with an increasing number of mental health issues among our students in the last week.

Of course there is a balancing act between public health and the well-being of young people. Perhaps those in government who make these decisions can never get it fully right, but I’m convinced this rigid lockdown is creating far more problems among our youth than it is solving.

We need to get back to allowing young people to train and play games. More important still is that they start to talk and laugh again because that is all gone at the moment.