| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sins of adults are being visited on young sportspeople as GAA action grinds to a halt

Colm O'Rourke

A general view of the action in an empty Croke Park during the All-Ireland final last year. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

A general view of the action in an empty Croke Park during the All-Ireland final last year. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A general view of the action in an empty Croke Park during the All-Ireland final last year. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A general view of the action in an empty Croke Park during the All-Ireland final last year. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

When it emerged last week that activity at inter-county level was no longer designated in the elite category it sent a shudder of disappointment through the whole GAA community.

This was not just for the county game itself but the downstream implications of the decision, as it means no training for clubs at adult and underage level — and there is no certainty as to when it might get started.

I was looking forward to getting back training with the Simonstown seniors in a couple of weeks, now it may be Easter or later. For everyone involved, at all ages and in every club, this is a complete downer.

Most Watched

Privacy