Kingdom’s ladies looking to end 30 years of pain in Croker

Síofra O'Shea of Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. The captain will miss the final due to an ACL injury

The main gate to the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence was locked until close to 9.0 on a miserable summer’s night last Friday week in Currans. No one was getting in before time, not the early arrivals for the Kerry media night, and no one was coming out either.