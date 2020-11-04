One hundred and thirty-two years ago, Galway’s withdrawal from the first Connacht football championship enabled Sligo to reach the final.

The wheel came full circle shortly after midnight on Tuesday when the Sligo County Board confirmed it was withdrawing its football side from the championship due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad. So, Galway advanced to the 2020 final via a walkover.

Though they have only won the Connacht Championship on three occasions, Sligo have a rich GAA tradition. But they have been struggling since being hammered by Mayo in the 2015 Connacht final.

Relegated from Division 3 last season, they last won a championship match against London in 2018. This season, they finished third from bottom in Division 4.

In their last two championship clashes against Galway, they lost by an aggregate tally of 34 points.

Even if they had a full squad, their chances of beating the Tribesmen on Saturday would be remote. Still, every player’s dream is to play in the championship.

Though there is widespread sympathy for their plight, it is not universal.

Former Kerry star and Irish Independent columnist Tomás Ó Sé fired off a particularly caustic tweet on Wednesday morning.

“Very disappointing Sligo have pulled out of the championship. I’d love to know the exact situation that has led to this,” he wrote.

“Is it 11 players or more? Leitrim and Longford have had issues. We never found out the exact details of the Leitrim situation.

“Fermanagh, who had 18 players missing, fulfilled their fixture in Ennis so it can be done. I’m not playing down the seriousness of this, but the integrity of the competition is being questioned now . . .”

For starters, Sligo bear no responsibility for damaging the integrity of the championship.

Secondly, Sligo, or indeed any other county hit by a Covid-19 outbreak, are under no obligation to offer a detailed public explanation of the outbreak. The players’ privacy must be respected.

The responsibility for any damage to the integrity of the championship rests entirely with the GAA. They opted to go ahead with the competition though the pandemic was out of the control in Ireland at the time.

Read More

The GAA leadership knew the risks and their decision may be vindicated because the national rate of infection has been falling since the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

By Sunday evening only 12 counties will be left in the race for the Sam Maguire while eight will remain in the hunt for Liam MacCarthy.

So, the odds on another county been forced to withdraw is shortening by the day.

It is populous to suggest that had one of the game’s super powers been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak, they would have been treated different than Sligo. There is no evidence to back up this theory.

As recently as last Monday, GAA president John Horan reiterated the official position. No postponements would be entertained until the All-Ireland semi-finals.

In an interview with Ocean FM, Sligo boss Paul Taylor (left) said the players thought a re-fixture would be an option.

“The situation has been forced on them as well. We have 32 players available to us, according to the guidelines.

“That is probably too few for a smaller county when something like this happens. From a football point of view, it’s not a case that we’re not going, we can’t go. We’re all gutted.”

Often the ramifications of decisions taken at national level by the GAA don’t dawn on its members until it impacts them personally.

Every player ought to have known that this was a championship like no other in the history of the GAA.

It was in the lap of the Gods whether they would get to play. Unfortunately for Sligo, they caught the unlucky break. They don’t want our sympathy, but they deserve it.

The 1888 Connacht Championship ended on a sour note for Sligo as well. Having received a walkover from Galway, who were unable to field a team for the semi-final which was due to be played in Mullingar, Sligo led the final until the dying seconds when Mayo scored the equalising point.

The replay never took place because the championship was abandoned due to the GAA’s ill-fated tour of the US which became known as the ‘American Invasion’.