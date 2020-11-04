| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Silgo don't want our sympathy but they deserve it

Sean McGoldrick

Adrian McIntyre of Sligo in action against Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy of Galway during the 2019 Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final at Markievicz Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Adrian McIntyre of Sligo in action against Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy of Galway during the 2019 Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final at Markievicz Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Adrian McIntyre of Sligo in action against Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy of Galway during the 2019 Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final at Markievicz Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Adrian McIntyre of Sligo in action against Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy of Galway during the 2019 Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final at Markievicz Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

One hundred and thirty-two years ago, Galway’s withdrawal from the first Connacht football championship enabled Sligo to reach the final.

The wheel came full circle shortly after midnight on Tuesday when the Sligo County Board confirmed it was withdrawing its football side from the championship due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad. So, Galway advanced to the 2020 final via a walkover.

Though they have only won the Connacht Championship on three occasions, Sligo have a rich GAA tradition. But they have been struggling since being hammered by Mayo in the 2015 Connacht final.

Related Content

Privacy