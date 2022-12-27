| 8°C Dublin

Silence isn’t golden, let alone essential. So why are a generation of intelligent GAA players being gagged?

Martin Breheny

In the past, players and managers were quite happy to say what they thought - that is no longer the case. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

It wouldn’t happen nowadays because the majority of players avoid interviews, having been convinced by either controlling managers or meddling media advisers that silence isn’t just golden but an absolute essential.

Even those required to talk as part of a paid commercial deal remain faithful to the bible of blandness.

