It wouldn’t happen nowadays because the majority of players avoid interviews, having been convinced by either controlling managers or meddling media advisers that silence isn’t just golden but an absolute essential.

Even those required to talk as part of a paid commercial deal remain faithful to the bible of blandness.

It’s their right, of course, but there’s a near-comical element to intelligent young men sounding as if they were living in North Korea and fearing that a misplaced line could bring Kim Jong-un’s goons to their door in the dead of night.

Their reticence means issues which affect them aren’t always ventilated as frequently or as forcefully as they deserve to be.

The GPA have an overarching role in this area but you sometimes wonder just how representative of players’ views they really are.

Players’ true feelings tend to remain private these days, as underlined in the ESRI’s research project in 2018 which examined the impact being on an inter-county panel had on players.

It was stark in terms of the pressures many felt, in their public and private lives. It’s safe to assume few of those surveyed would have given such honest answers unless guaranteed anonymity. But then they aren’t used to offering their views in public, except for answering the most routine questions after a game. Even then, only a tiny minority are put forward.

It wasn’t always like that. In the past, players were quite happy to say what they thought. It might not have got them very far as the power balance between them and administrators was heavily loaded in the latter’s favour.

Still, players called it as they saw it across a range of issues. I was reminded of that recently when looking back on a series I organised in 1987. Entitled ‘Players’ Platform’, it offered players a chance to outline areas of concern and suggest changes they would like. Say what you think – that was the only request.

The five players invited to give their opinions (separately and independently of each other) were George O’Connor (Wexford), Liam Austin (Down), Dinny Allen (Cork), Liam Hayes (Meath) and John Callinan (Clare).

They didn’t hold back. In fact, they were ruthlessly honest. Interestingly, the main source of irritation was one that still persists to this day – rules, referees and interpretations.

Austin described football as “a sham”. Using high fielding as an example, he said it was being squeezed out by spoiling tactics which often went unpunished.

And the standard of refereeing generally? “There’s so much inconsistency that at times you’d think you’re playing a different game every week.”

Allen was equally scathing. “Refereeing standards, particularly in football, are awful – and getting worse,” he said. His solution? Pay referees to get more on board.

“I have played under soccer, hurling and football referees and without doubt soccer referees are best. Maybe it’s a coincidence that it’s because they are paid, but I doubt it,” he said.

Hayes blamed rules and referees.

“Many of the present rules simply don’t work. The only way of tackling someone is by pulling and pushing . . . fouling in other words. But if these are performed quickly enough, referees do not award frees.”

Can anyone legitimately argue that anything has changed in 35 years? There was more, a lot more. O’Connor and Austin raised an issue which is still a problem now.

“There is far too much emphasis on competitions for lads under 14 years of age. Those early years should be all about skill and perfecting it,” said O’Connor.

Austin agreed. “It’s pathetic to have all sorts of competitive matches for players of nine and 10 years, with parents screaming on the sideline. It should be about the skills. Instead, you find them being fed all sorts of tactics by trainers who like to indulge themselves.”

Callinan wanted separate organisations to run football and hurling, arguing that the latter wasn’t getting a fair deal. “The GAA’s membership is essentially orientated towards Gaelic football, so inevitably hurling loses out,” he said.

Thirty-five years later, there are many lower-ranked counties where that still applies.

Callinan also bemoaned the demise of the players’ association, which had run out of steam after being launched a few years earlier. “A great opportunity has been lost – it could have been good for everybody.”

O’Connor wanted Galway hurlers, who were then All-Ireland champions, to play in the Munster Championship. “It’s crazy that Tipperary had to play five games this year to get to the All-Ireland semi-final while Galway got in without swinging a hurley.” It would be another 22 years before Galway joined the Leinster Championship.

And how about this from Allen on the pick-up in football? “It’s one of the most ludicrous rules ever invented. Can anybody point to a single saving grace? Have you ever heard anyone say that was a lovely pick-up?”

Straight-talking sure ain’t what it used to be.

Culture – not rules – needs to change

Legalistic wording. Overly bureaucratic. Too adversarial. Those are some of the descriptions by Ulster Council secretary Brian McAvoy of the GAA’s disciplinary processes.

Writing in his annual report, he says they “were tested like never before in 2022” and notes that when “compared to some other sports, the GAA’s disciplinary system is multi-layered”.

In the most telling comment, he says: “There is clearly a fundamental flaw in a process which can absolve a ‘guilty’ party because of an error in procedure, even when there’s clear evidence that an offence has been committed.”

McAvoy is correct in all his assertions but the reality is that even if the disciplinary system were simplified and rules re-written, nothing would change as long as the current mindset prevails.

It holds that my Johnny is never wrong and evidence to the contrary must be challenged and opposed all the way. Changing rules or systems would be pointless without a culture reset.

Is club lotto a slush fund for managers?

Last week’s column on how the GAA appear to have given up on trying to track down under-the-counter payments to managers – both at county and club level – drew quite a response.

Most of it was club members who either know of, or suspect, that the financial outflow from their own club is substantial.

Of course there’s no way of proving it since neither those making the payments, nor the recipients, will incriminate themselves.

Judging by the comments, the belief is that the club lotto is the main provider of the slush fund required to pay managers.

If that’s the case – and it has long been suspected – then it further highlights a problem which the authorities seem to have accepted is beyond solving.

The lotto was an excellent initiative, designed to encourage members and others to support clubs in return for having a chance to win prizes of various sizes. Now, it seems, much of the proceeds goes to paying managers. That’s perverse.