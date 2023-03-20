Sigerson winners UCC dominate Higher Education Football Team of the Year

UCC celebrate with the cup after their Sigerson Cup final victory over University of Limerick. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sigerson Cup champions UCC lead the way with six players in the Electric Ireland Higher Education Rising Stars 2023 Football Team of the Year announced today.

The team features players from four third-level institutes, all of whom contested the semi-finals in February.

Dylan Foley, Daniel O'Mahony, Shane Merritt, Mark Cronin and Cathail O'Mahony from Cork are joined by Kerry's Ruairí Murphy.

UL, who lost the final for the second successive year after extra-time, have five representatives, Mayo's Jack Coyne being joined by Leitrim's Paul Keaney and Darragh Cashman from Cork with Clare duo Emmet McMahon and Ciarán Downes also featuring.

DCU's Páraic Hughes and Bill Carroll, from Wexford and Offaly respectively, are also selected while Cian Hanley, once an AFL listed player, brings Mayo representation to two, one of two TUD players with Meath's Darragh Campion also making the cut.

Higher Education Rising Stars 2023 Football Team of the Year – Dylan Foley (UCC, Éire Óg, Cork); Páraic Hughes (DCU DÉ, Kilanerin, Wexford), Daniel O’Mahony (UCC, Knocknagree, Cork), Jack Coyne (UL, Ballyhaunis, Mayo); Cian Hanley (TU Dublin, Ballaghaderreen, Mayo), Darragh Cashman (UL, Millstreet, Cork), Shane Merritt (UCC, Mallow, Cork); Bill Carroll (DCU DÉ, Cappincur, Offaly), Paul Keaney (UL, St Mary’s Kiltoghert, Leitrim); Emmet Mc Mahon (UL, Kildysart, Clare), Ruairí Murphy (UCC, Listry, Kerry), Mark Cronin (UCC, Nemo Rangers, Cork); Cathail O’Mahony (UCC, Mitchelstown, Cork), Darragh Campion (TU Dublin, Skryne, Meath), Ciarán Downes (UL, Kilmihil, Clare).