University of Limerick stroll to last eight of Sigerson Cup as they hit four goals in win over Carlow

University of Limerick strolled through to the last eight of the Sigerson Cup following a second-half blitz against SETU Carlow.

Just four ahead at the interval, UL finally started to find the net, as they’d threatened to do in a dominant opening half.

After letting a sizable lead slip just last Thursday, there was to be no repeat of this collapse for the Limerick outfit, who had impressive showings from Emmet McMahon, Eoghan McLaughlin and Brian McNamara.

Carlow ultimately had no answer and two Colm Hulton points were all they had to show for their first 30 minutes. UL had scores from captain Emmet McMahon, Paul Keaney and Mark Lenehan as Aaron Griffin was denied by good defensive work when looking for a breakthrough green flag. Two points in a minute from McMahon pushed them clear, the second set up by an incredible catch from a Carlow kick out from Clare’s Brian McNamara.

He did find it, during the third quarter, as Eoghan McLaughlin’s driving run saw him feed the Clare forward, and he finished with aplomb. UL, now seven clear, could breathe. Further goals quickly arrived. Ciaran Downes nabbed two of these with SETU Carlow struggling to find any rhythm.

Despite grabbing the first score of the second half, Carlow just didn’t have the quality to unlock the UL defence. Under Declan Brouder’s guidance for the second season, they look determined to go one better, when they were edged out in the final.

Tommy Griffin raised a green flag for the visitors but they were well beaten at this stage. In reply came another UL goal. Mallow man, Sean McDonnell netted to ensure safe passage after losing out to TU Dublin last weekend.

Billy O’Loughlin’s Carlow bow out, after two losses from three games.

SCORERS

University of Limerick: C Downes 2-1; E McMahon 0-5 (1f); A Griffin 1-0; P Keaney 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45); M Lenehan, J Hayes 0-1each.

SETU Carlow: C Hulton 0-3; T Griffin 1-0; C Farrell 0-1 (45).

University of Limerick: C Flaherty; C Moriarty, M Dempsey, D Casey; D Cashman, D Walsh, E McLaughlin; B McNamara, P Keaney; C Downes, E McMahon, M Lenehan; P Walsh, J Coyne, A Griffin.

Subs: S McDonnell for P Walsh (HT); J Hayes for McLaughlin (41), C Glennon for Keaney (41), O Looney for Downes (47), J O’Brien for Coyne (48).

SETU Dublin: M Byron; P O’Shea, J Donohue, P Deering; C Maher, E Murtagh, C Doyle; E Hackett, D McDermott; J Moore, C Farrell, S Cassidy; P O’Driscoll, C Hulton, O Barry.

Subs: A Steed for Cassidy (HT), M Lynam for Maher (HT), O Barry for O’Shea (inj – 35), Maher for Donohue (35), S Hallahan for O’Driscoll (53)

Ref – C Maguire (Clare)