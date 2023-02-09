University of Galway overcome slow start to see off Carlow

SETU Carlow failed to take advantage of their two early goals as University of Galway progressed to the last four of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Carlow found the net twice in the opening five minutes through Chris Nolan and Thomas Keyes to lead 2-1 to 0-4. But UG outscored SETU Carlow by 0-6 to 0-1 in the fourth quarter to finally take control of the contest.

Alex Connaire was among those who shot excellent points from play in this second-half burst but they were hugely dependent on the free-taking of Evan Niland.

Deep into stoppage time, Eoin Cody had a chance to float the ball into the danger area to force extra-time, but instead he went for a point – and hit it wide.

Scorers – UG: E Niland 0-11 (10f); D O’Brien, A Connaire 0-2 each; E Lawless, B Concannon, G Thomas, O Flannery, J O’Meara 0-1 each.

SETUC: E Cody 0-5 (5f); C Nolan, T Keyes 1-1 each; C Burke 0-2; K Ryan, C Kenny 0-1 each.

UG – L Reilly; T Hynes, O Salmon, M Hardiman; E Lawless, T Killeen, C Cunningham; A Connaire, I McGlynn; B Concannon, E Niland, D O’Brien; O Flannery, G Thomas, N Collins. Subs: J O’Meara for Collins (38), R Davitt for Flannery (53).

SETUC – J Lawlor; A Daly, P Delaney, P Casey; G Lynch, D Blanchfield, C Burke; J O’Connell, C Kenny ; K Ryan, E Cody, T Keyes; M Troy, C Nolan, J Morrissey. Subs: T Doyle for Ryan (25), N Redmond for Doyle (h-t), R Foley for O’Connell (37), Doyle for Morrissey (47).

Ref – N Malone (Clare)