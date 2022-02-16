UL come up short as super sub Heneghan fires NUIG to Sigerson Cup crown

NUI Galway players Fionn McDonagh, left, and Gavin Burke celebrate after their side's victory in the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

NUI Galway claimed the Sigerson Cup for the 23rd time and their first title since 2003, with a merited win over University of Limerick at IT Carlow.

The western students were never headed over the piece, taking an early grip with points from full-forward Fionn McDonagh, a fisted effort from midfielder Paul Kelly and a superb long-range white flag from left corner-back Gavin Burke.

UL made a sluggish start and took 19 minutes to register their first score but were quickly level, their third point a superb long-range free from David Clifford. The Kerry star was pretty much starved of possession throughout the opening half.

NUIG played the better football as the wind and rain from Storm Dudley took hold but the teams were tied 0-3 apiece at the break.

The introduction of Cathal Heneghan to the Galway attack at half-time proved a master stroke.

The Glavey clubman – the same club as the late, great Dermot Earley – hit four superb second-half points from play which set his side on the way to victory.

UL continued to struggle until they were thrown the lifeline of a penalty on 46 minutes. Clifford took the spot-kick and crashed home the game’s only goal.

UL started to rally and when left corner-forward Donal O’Sullivan posted a great point there was only a point between the sides (0-9 to 1-5).

But the champions elect showed the greater composure late on, a second Burke point from play putting them into a two-point lead.

And it was Galway side who finished the stronger with a free by McDonagh sealing a deserved victory.

NUI Galway scorers: Cathal Heneghan 0-3, Tomo Culhane 0-3 (0-2f), Fionn McDonagh 0-2, Gavin Burke 0-2, Paul Kelly 0-1, Matthew Tierney 0-1 (0-1f).

UL scorers: David Clifford 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Paul Towey 0-1, Eoghan McLauglin 0-1, Donal O'Sullivan 0-1, Paul Walsh 0-1.

NUIG – C Carroll; C Murray, N Mulcahy, G Burke; R Egan, E Kelly, N Mullen; P Kelly, S Kelly; G Durcan, M Tierney, C Donoghue; T Culhane, F McDonagh, C Sweeney. Subs: C Heneghan for Donoghue (h-t); T Gill for Durcan (51); R Monaghan for Mullen (60 +2).

UL – C Flaherty; J Coyne, C Donnelly, P Maher; G O’Donovan, S Powter, P Towey; C Dempsey, D Walsh; C Downes, E McMahon, O Looney; D Clifford, D Gray, D O’Sullivan. Subs: Olynn for Powter (h-t); P Walsh for Dempsey (42); J McCarthy for Gray (59).

Ref – D Gough (Meath).