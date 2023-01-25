UCD on goal standard to reach Sigerson Cup last eight with victory over Ulster University

20 February 2019; A general view of the Sigerson Cup before the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Final match between St Mary's University College Belfast and University College Cork at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

UCD eased their to the last eight of this year’s Sigerson Cup with a win on the road over Ulster University last night at the Jordanstown Sports Village.

The visitors hit four first-half goals to lead 4-3 to 2-5 at the break before blitzing Ulster early in the second half.

Daire Cregg flicked a high ball to the net in the first minute to open the scoring before the home side hit back with points.

Tyrone star Conor Cush put Ulster 1-2 to 1-0 ahead from a penalty after a foul on Darragh Canavan in the ninth minute.

With nine minutes to the break, a run from corner back Liam Smith released Cregg who blasted to the net for a 2-2 to 1-4 lead.

David Garland added another goal when his ‘45’ slipped through the hands Lynch and into the net.

UU did get a goal back before the break through Ryan Jones, leaving the score 4-3 to 2-5 in UCD’s favour at the break.

UCD twice had the ball in the back of the net within a minute of the restart when Paul Tolan passed to Garland who bagged his side’s fifth goal.

Garland added another goal when he found himself in space with Pearse Ruttledge finding himself unmarked slot home, making the score 7-4 to 2-6.

With the game over as contest, Ulster substitutes Michael Gallagher, Conor McCrickard and Tom Close added points.

Conor Cush did manage a second goal in stoppage time when he forced to the net after Gary O’Rourke saved form his penalty.

Scorers – UCD: D Garland (3-3, 1f), D Cregg (2-2, 2f), P Ruttledge (1-1), D McElearney, D Moriarty (0-1 each). UU: C Cush (2-1, 1 pen), R Jones (1-0), A Gilmore (0-3f), J Largo Elis, D Magill, K Gallagher, C McCrickard, M Gallagher, T Close (0-1 each).

UCD: G O’Rourke; L Smith, D McElearney, M Stone; K Kennedy, P O’Keane, B Cox; R Buckley, J Lynam; P Ruttledge, D Moriarty, S Coffey; D Cregg, P Tolan, D Garland. Subs: L Breathnach for D Garland (blood sub 26), C Feely for R Buckley (29), D Garland for B Cox (HT), F Clifford for K Kennedy (44), C Sugrue for P Tolan (53).

UU: O Lynch; C McColgan, R Magill, C Quinn; R Jones, R Convery, J Largo Elis; R McCaffrey, O Murdock; B McCarron, D Canavan, D Magill; A Gilmore, K Gallagher, C Cush. Subs: M Gallagher for C Quinn (39), J Donaghy for R Convery (39), C McCrickard (0-1) for D Magill (41), T Close for A Gilmore (46), A Donaghy for O Murdock (50).

Referee: K Faloon (Armagh).



