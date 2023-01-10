UCD hold on to beat MTU Cork but Cormac Egan faces stint on the sideline

UCD held on for a four-point victory away to MTU Cork in their Sigerson Cup opener but they may be without Offaly star Cormac Egan for the entire competition.

Daire Cregg and David Garland had combined for 2-8 to give UCD an 11-point lead over MTU before the Cork side made them sweat for a finish, kicking the last seven points as Ryan Donovan took his personal tally to 0-10.

Egan was picked as one to watch in all Sigerson Cup previews but an ill-timed injury could rule him out for the coming month of college action.

“He’s out for a couple of weeks,” said UCD manager John Divilly. “Unfortunately, he picked a knock up with Offaly under-20s last week so he mightn’t see any Sigerson at all, unfortunately for him.”

This wasn’t officially a must-win game but with either reigning champions University of Galway or League champions Maynooth University the backdoor opposition, winning was at least highly advisable.

UCD’s quicker transition and greater incision sent them in to the break with a four-point lead. Cregg found Garland for a mark which gave UCD an early 4-3 advantage and from that kick-out, they struck for goal. Both midfielders were involved in a move which went through the hands of Cregg before he palmed home Ben O’Carroll’s pass.

When the ball came right back up the other end, Gary O’Rourke was alert to save from Alan Walsh.

They held that lead to the break, 1-6 to 0-5, before adding 1-4 without reply; the 49th-minute goal finished off by Garland.

MTU kept motoring with a Walsh point followed by five Donovan frees and another from play to give the home crowd hope but that was as close as they came.

SCORERS

MTU Cork: R Donovan 0-10 (8f, 1 45); A O’Shea, D O’Connor (f), S Walsh 0-1 each.

UCD: D Cregg 1-5 (0-4f); D Garland 1-3 (0-1m); D Moriarty, B O’Carroll, C Feely 0-1 each.

TEAMS

MTU CORK – K Twomey; S Andrews, C O’Shea, P Ring; T Walsh, S Meehan, D Linehan; R Maguire, L Smith; J Cahalane, A O’Shea, C Donovan; R Donovan, D O’Connor, A Walsh.

Subs: S Walsh for O’Connor (h-t), C Kennedy for Linehan (h-t), É O’Hanlon for O’Shea (47), J Cooper for Smith (60), P O’Leary for C Donovan (60+7 inj).

UCD – G O’Rourke; L Smith, J Moran, M Stone; K Kennedy, P O’Keane, B Cox; R Buckley, S Forker; P Ruttledge, D Moriarty, P Tolan; D Cregg, B O’Carroll, D Garland. Subs: D McElearney for Kennedy (4-5 blood), C Feely for Tolan (43), McElearney for Forker (43), L Breathnach for Cregg (48), J Lynam for O’Keane (55), C Feeney for O’Carroll (60+7).

REF – J Hayes (Limerick).