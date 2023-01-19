UCC open Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with narrow win over 14-man Maynooth

8 February 2020; A general view of a Sliotar during the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

UCC will be hoping for more of their star names to return and improved performances all around after hanging on for a two-point victory over 14-man Maynooth University to open their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign.

Maynooth were reduced a man after quickfire yellow cards for Mark Donnelly to end the first half, at which stage they trailed 1-11 to 0-8.

But the bookies’ rank outsiders for Fitzgibbon glory outscored the record champions by 0-11 to 0-5 from there to the hour mark, levelling the game, before Cork senior Shane Barrett (0-5) struck the winner, followed by an insurance score from full-back Niall O’Leary.

UCC were without Ger Millerick, Ethan Twomey, Daire Connery, and Pádraig Power, while Brian Hayes and Iarlaith Daly were introduced off the bench. Jack O’Connor (1-2) did most of the damage in the first half but he was withdrawn at half-time.

O’Connor’s 20th-minute goal pushed UCC 1-8 to 0-6 clear and but for Niall Holland saves from Barrett (twice), O’Connor, and Robbie Cotter, as well as Cormac O’Brien hitting the post and Cotter sending a penalty over in the 28th minute, they could’ve led by more.

Maynooth dropped captain Luke Hogan into centre-back and introduced Emmet Landy at half-time and their work rate not only lifted those around them but nullified UCC’s spare man.

Landy hit three points and Andy Hickey added two more, allied by the free-taking of Galmoy’s Drennan brothers, Billy (0-8 before going off injured) and Conor (0-2).

A crucial Luke Elliot hook with Landy in on goal kept UCC ahead and once Maynooth got level, the hosts were able to find the scores to see them through.

UCD are well warned as they travel to Maynooth next in Group C.

Scorers – UCC: R Cotter 0-6 (5f, 1 pen); J O’Connor 1-2; S Barrett 0-5; C Cahalane 0-2; N O’Leary, S Daly, C O’Brien 0-1 each. Maynooth University: B Drennan 0-8 (7f, 1 65); E Landy 0-3; A Hickey, C Drennan (1f, 1 s/l) 0-2 each; P Blanchfield, L Hogan, C Kelly, C Fogarty 0-1 each.

UCC: B Saunderson; C McCarthy, N O’Leary, J Boylan; L Elliott, E Roche, R Downey; E Carey, S Daly; C Cahalane, D Hogan, C O’Brien; J O’Connor, S Barrett, R Cotter. Subs: B Hayes for O’Connor (h-t), D Flynn for Carey (37), I Daly for Cahalane (47).

Maynooth University: N Holland; D Fogarty (Kilkenny), E Molloy, M Donnelly; J Young, C Boran, L Cassin; A Hickey, P Blanchfield; B Drennan, L Hogan, C Drennan; C Fogarty, C Boyle, C Kelly. Subs: E Landy for C Fogarty (h-t), L McHale for B Drennan (54 inj), N Bolger for Blanchfield (60+1 inj).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).