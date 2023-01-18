UCC get Sigerson Cup campaign back on track as Sean O’Connor goal helps see off ATU Galway

UCC got their Sigerson Cup campaign back on track at Tuam Stadium this afternoon, when a goal from Tipperary’s Seán O’Connor killed off the challenge of an ATU Galway side that enjoyed their fair share of possession over the course of the hour, but simply couldn’t convert that into scores at a sufficient rate.

After Fionn Herlihy and James Foley traded long-range scores in the opening ten minutes, Billy Morgan’s troops settled into the game very well and some fine points from Brian Hartnett, Killian Falvey and Mark Cronin pushed them 0-6 to 0-2 in front.

However ATU Galway, the 2022 Trench Cup champions, worked their way back into the contest in the closing minutes of the first half, with the midfield pair of Dylan Ruane and Conor Raftery on the mark from play as they reduced the gap to a single point.

UCC preserved their lead throughout the third quarter but were never out of sight, and ATU Galway will live to regret a number of missed chances, most notably Adam McDermott’s slip when he got in behind the UCC defence and picked up possession 25 metres out from goal with just the goalkeeper to beat.

That failure to test Dylan Foley in the UCC goal proved fatal as yet another Paul Geaney free pushed the lead out to three, and then a strong run from Cathail O’Mahony opened up a goal chance, and while Jack Livingstone made a superb save to deny the Ballygiblin player, the ball fell perfectly for O’Connor tap in a simple goal and make safe the win with six minutes remaining.

SCORERS

UCC: D Geaney 0-6 (0-5f), S O’Connor 1-0, C Begley 0-2, F Herlihy, K Falvey, B Hartnett, M Cronin 0-1 each.

ATU Galway: N Grainger 0-3f, J Foley, C Raftery, D Ruane, D Farrell, G Higgins 0-1 each.

TEAMS

UCC: D Foley; B Murphy, D O’Mahony, D Burke; M Shanley, R Murphy, B Curtin; S Merritt, B Hartnett; J Murphy, F Herlihy, K Falvey; S Quilter, M Cronin, D Geaney.

Subs: C Begley for Herlihy (23), S O’Connor for Quilter (42), C O’Mahony for Falvey (48), R Dalton for Cronin (59).

ATU GALWAY: J Livingstone; L Costello, A McManus, J O’Malley; M Byrne, J Foley, J Moran; C Raftery, D Ruane; N Treacy, D Farrell, C Keenan; A McDermott, C Reid, N Grainger.

Subs: G Higgins for Reid (half-time), Conor Hackett for Keenan (45), Reid for Treacy (50)

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo)