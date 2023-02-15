UCC claim 24th Sigerson Cup success with extra-time victory over UL

Cathal O'Mahony of UCC in action against Jack Coyne of UL during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup final at WIT Sports Campus in Waterford. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

For the third time in four games, UCC needed extra-time but for once, they didn’t require penalties to claim the college’s 24th Sigerson Cup title.

Dylan Geaney kicked 1-4 as he became the third Dingle Geaney to win a Sigerson this decade after Paul (2014) and Conor (2019).

Legendary Cork manager Billy Morgan, just turned 78, has now led UCC to four Sigerson titles in 12 seasons, while UL's wait for their first goes on.

UL had netted 11 times in their five games but it was UCC who the crucial goal, Geaney smartly punching a dropping free to the net in the fourth minute.

They almost had a second moments later, Mark Cronin’s snapshot hitting the base of the post and rolling wide.

At the other end, Daniel Walsh saw a goal chance saved by Dylan Foley and Briain Murphy blocked Ciarán Downes’ follow-up shot.

Corner-back Maurice Shanley strode forward to set up two points for UCC as they struck four in a row to lead 1-4 to 0-2, with Cathail O’Mahony and Killian Falvey kicking fine scores from play.

UL began to make more of their chances with the next three points from Emmet McMahon, kicking their first from play in the 25th minute, Darragh Cashman, and Downes. 1-5 to 0-6 at the break.

UCC scored the first three points into the wind on the resumption, with Geaney and Cronin clipping points before teaming up for a well-worked mark, converted by Cronin.

But in the space of nine second-half minutes, UL turned the game with seven points on the trot. As they penned in UCC from their kick-out, Jack Coyne and Jack Glynn strode forward from defence for a pair, while McMahon’s brace put them two up.

Although Fionn Herlihy miscued a goal chance wide, Cronin and O’Mahony conjured up super individual points to edge UCC ahead but Coyne fisted UL level.

Into stoppage time and it came down to the two no 35s; substitute Michael O’Gara putting UCC ahead but Cashman sending it to extra-time.

UCC had mastered the conditions by then, Herlihy, Seán O’Connor, and Cronin (free) kicking points into the wind, with McMahon scoring UL’s sole reply.

UCC’s defence was stubborn and Geaney’s free was the only score in the second period as UL finished with 13 on the field after black cards for Colm Moriarty and McMahon.

Scorers – UCC: D Geaney 1-4 (0-3f); M Cronin 0-5 (3f); C O’Mahony, F Herlihy 0-2 each; K Falvey, M O’Gara, S O’Connor 0-1 each. UL: E McMahon 0-4; P Keaney 0-3 (3f); C Downes, D Cashman, J Coyne 0-2 each, M Lenehan, J Glynn, E McLaughlin 0-1 each.

UCC: D Foley; B Murphy, D O’Mahony, D Bourke; M Shanley, S Merritt, B Curtin; R Murphy, B Hartnett; J Murphy, F Herlihy, K Falvey; D Geaney, M Cronin, C O’Mahony. Subs: M O’Gara for Falvey (48), L Wall for Curtin (50), S O’Connor for C O’Mahony (60 inj), M Cooper for B Murphy (63), S Quilter for Geaney (77), D Peet for Bourke (80).

UL: C Flaherty; J Glynn, C Moriarty, J Coyne; D Cashman, J O’Brien, D Walsh; P Keaney, E McMahon; C Downes, I Ugwueru, E McLaughlin; J Hayes, A Griffin, M Lenehan. Subs: B McNamara for McLaughlin (11-13, blood), P Walsh for Hayes (h-t), S McDonnell for Ugwueru (35), B McNamara for O’Brien (39), F Irwin for Lenehan (48), C Dempsey for Keaney (58), D Mangan for Griffin (e-t), C Glennon for D Walsh (68), G Hassett for McDonnell (h-t e-t), S O’Leary for Coyne (75).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).