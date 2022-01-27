TUS Midwest begin Fitzgibbon Cup quest with eight-point win over TU Dublin

TUS Midwest kickstarted their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with a 0-24 to 0-16 win over TU Dublin in Moylish.

The Limerick college were hammered by 30-points by their neighbours UL last week but responded in fine fashion and should now reach the knockout stages.

Tipperary’s Billy Seymour starred for TUS Midwest from full forward with 0-11 but was ably backed up by fellow county men Kian O’Kelly and Evan Fitzpatrick.

TU Dublin had good performances from Eoghan Dunne and Darragh Egerton but TUS Midwest had too much power all over the pitch.

With Seymour to the fore, TUS Midwest led by five points at the first water break. Nicky Potterton kept TU Dublin in the game from placed balls but the home side still led 0-13 to 0-9 at the short whistle.

TUS Midwest kept their opponents at arm’s length in the second half despite being reduced down to 14 men when Shane Taylor was shown a red card for an off the ball incident.

Seymour was imperious from frees and with him in such good form, TUS Midwest cruised home to an eight-point victory.

Scorers - TUS Midwest: B Seymour 0-11 (9f, 1’65); E Fitzpatrick 0-3; R Maher, K O’Kelly, S Taylor and R Mounsey 0-2 each; A Mulcahy and K McCarthy 0-1 each; TU Dublin: N Potterton 0-5 (3f, 1’65); E Dunne 0-4 (1 s/l); T Douglas 0-3 (1f); B Kenny, D Jordan, D Egerton and C Browne 0-1 each.

TUS Midwest: C Broderick; D Tuohy, T O’Connor, J McCarthy; B Mahony, P Donnellan, E Killeen; K McCarthy, E Fitzpatrick,; S Taylor, K O’Reilly, A Mulcahy; R Maher, B Seymour, R Mounsey; Subs: C McCarthy for Mulcahy (45), S O’Loughlin for McCarthy (51), P Kirby for O’Kelly (58), M Cremin for Maher (62).

TU Dublin: B Hynes; F Murphy, J Fagan, L Moran; C Browne, M Maguire, D Jordan, D Eggerton, B Kenny, E Dunne, P Maher, P Christie, N Potterton, T Douglas, ), J Murray; Subs: J Gunne for Murphy (40), G Veale for Murray (46).

Referee: A Kelly (Galway).