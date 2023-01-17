TU Dublin book Sigerson Cup quarter-final spot with win over UL

20 February 2019; A general view of the Sigerson Cup before the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Final match between St Mary's University College Belfast and University College Cork at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

TU Dublin eventually escaped the clutches of a never-say-die UL effort to book a quarter-final spot in the Sigerson Cup. UL will have to make do with a second chance in the coming weeks, despite leading this game by six points early in the second half.

TU Dublin stunned their hosts, rattling off 1-4 in six second half minutes to turn this game on its head. UL had put themselves in a strong position at half time, with Darragh Cashman rattling the net from a superb counter attack. Kerry’s Paul Walsh also tacked on some points as they looked comfortable. Kevin Callaghan had fisted a goal to keep TU Dublin in touch.

The comeback from TU Dublin was superb, with Cian Grimes goal on 42 putting them to within one – 1-10 to 2-6. Killian McGinnis and Sean Guiden put them ahead before Callaghan’s second goal put them into four clear with just three minutes played.

But UL had time, with near six additional played, and rattled off points to force an extra 20 minutes. Clare’s Ciaran Downes floated over the leveller in a bitterly cold Limerick.

In extra-time it would be three-each, with Guiden looking to be the match winner, until Aaron Griffin tied this up again for UL, in the 81st minute. Joshua Finlay saved the first penalty, UL missed two more, while Guiden, Shane Cunnane and McGinnis all found the net to send the Dublin university through.

SCORERS: Kilkenny: University of Limerick: P Walsh 0-5 (2f, 1m); P Keaney 0-4 (2f) D Cashman 1-0; M Lenehan, E McMahon (1f) 0-2 each; J Hayes, C Downes, B McNamara, A Griffin 0-1 each. TU Dublin: K Callaghan 2-2; S Guiden (0-3f) 0-5; C Grimes 1-0; C Hickey 0-2; F O’Shea, K McGinnis 0-1 each.

UL – C Flaherty; C Moriarty, M Dempsey, B McNamara; D Cashman, E McLaughlin, D Casey; D Walsh, P Keaney; P Mathews, E McMahon (C) M Lenehan; P Walsh, S McDonnell, C Downes. Subs: D Mangan for McLaughlin (46), I Ugweuru for Lenehan (51), C Glennon for Cashman (52), J Hayes for Walsh (61), S McDonnell for Downes (69), J O’Brien for Moriarty (70), Walsh for McMahon (81)

TU Dublin – D Brooks; S Ryan, A Daly, F O’Shea; C Hanley, C Hickey, C Grimes; R Deegan, K McGinnis; R O’Dwyer, S Cummins, S Guiden; K Callaghan, R McAllister, D Campion. Subs: N Carolan for Daly (28), J Finlay for Brooks (inj – 38), F Murray for Grimes (51), M O’Keeffe for McAllister (61), C Murphy for O’Dwyer (64), O’Dwyer for O’Keeffe (extra-time), Grimes for Hanley (70)

Ref – S Mulvihill (Kerry)