Tomás Ó Sé: 'County grip is squeezing the life out of Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups'

It was 2000 when Micko spoke on Radio Kerry of his suspicion that over-use of players was responsible for so many injuries in the game.

"I don't know of any other organisation in the world that does that," Micko said of the virtual 12-month season stretching our best young players to breaking point.

Of course, there's always been the alternative view too, one declaring this the snowflake generation.

A view maybe best espoused - tongue-in-cheek admittedly - by the great Tipperary hurler Mick 'Rattler' Byrne's observation that the only time he ever heard mention of hamstrings during his playing days was "when they were hanging outside a butcher's shop".

Trouble is, nothing has been resolved in the two decades since Micko spoke out about player burn-out; things seem to be getting progressively worse.

The GAA keeps tweaking the calendar in a search for breathing space, yet with little success. Right now I hate what I'm seeing with the third-level competitions, the gradual, systematic suffocation of them in the GAA calendar.

GAA Newsletter

The same, relentless squeeze I fear that eventually sounded the Railway Cup death knell.

It was Dr Con Murphy who first got me involved with UCC a good few years ago. Con has been UCC's GAA president for a long time now and it's probably fair to say he has an evangelist's love of Sigerson and Fitzgibbon.

Now maybe I leave myself open to a charge of hypocrisy here in that Sigerson had no compelling presence in my own playing career. I went to Mary I in Limerick, football very much playing second fiddle to hurling in the college. We did qualify for the Sigerson weekend once, but it never really became a fundamental rhythm of my year.

I loved my time in Mary I. It was small and intimate and felt as if everybody knew what everybody else was doing. Or, in my case, maybe wasn't doing! My studies always fell a distant second to my football ambitions.

That was never a secret and, hand on heart, if I could have pursued teaching in UCC, I'd probably have ended up there instead.

But when I think of people like the late Noreen Lynch, the late, great Leonard Enright, or others like Diarmuid O'Driscoll and Seán de Brún, I feel blessed for the holistic role they played in our young lives back then.

UCC captain Cian Kiely lifts the Sigerson Cup aloft after his side’s victory over St Mary’s, Belfast. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The bonds made are never broken. The experience shapes your personality in a fairly profound way. But it was UCC that really opened my eyes to what third-level competition is all about.

There was a college reunion this week for all their Sigerson and Fitzgibbon teams from '65 to '75. Not just winning teams. Every team. It was a celebration of friendship not achievement. Friendship built on competitions now being squeezed intolerably.

I have some sympathy for the GAA here; they've just got too many boxes to tick. We hear them constantly hammered for not doing enough to help the clubs, but they've already sacrificed the showpiece inter-county month of September.

The GAA has some players trying to squeeze senior inter-county, U-20, club and college into a 12-month window and that's proving almost impossible.

Unfortunately, the easy option is to squeeze third-level. Now they're starting the National Leagues in January.

Likewise the U-20 championships will start in February. Third-level is being treated as a nuisance by people who, it seems, don't recognise how much it means to those involved.

Yes, the pressure being put on county players aged between 19-22 is becoming close to unbearable, but I don't accept the problem is only solvable by squeezing Sigerson and Fitzgibbon.

UCC's Chris O'Leary tracks down Mary Immaculate College's Colin O'Brien. Photo: Sportsfile

Billy Morgan is UCC's Mr Sigerson and I've never met a man more tuned in to his players' interests. I saw it in how he dealt with Kerry's Seánie O'Shea this year, encouraging him to take a step back after a long season.

The last thing Billy was ever going to do was flog O'Shea for selfish reasons. That said, one thing people maybe don't realise with college football is it doesn't involve hard running or weights sessions. It's football with freedom; maybe the purest form we have.

We have maybe 17 senior inter-county footballers in UCC and, so far this year, we've played four league matches and - at best - seen three of those players.

Club trumps college so, Cork or Kerry players still involved in club championship were not going to be dragged in.

That said, I honestly believe if inter-county managers only realised the quality of care being given to their players in a college like UCC, they'd recognise there's no need for them to be doing heavy county training at this time of year.

But it strikes me that there's little or no communication between clubs, colleges, senior inter-county and U-20 inter-county. All exist as virtually independent republics.

Look, if I'm Ronan McCarthy, I'm looking at fairly stark imperatives for 2020. Cork have to get out of Division 3, so he has to hit the ground running.

If they don't get out and then lose a Munster semi-final to Kerry, they forfeit the right to play for Sam Maguire. Think about that.

A team that played Super 8s this year ineligible to contest the All-Ireland next time around. So why wouldn't McCarthy want every player who is available to him zoning immediately in on Cork's priorities?

UCC celebrate with the Fitzgibbon Cup. Photo: Sportsfile

The issue for the colleges is that their best players now only become available to them on the day of the match. And, if they've any kind of niggle, I don't doubt they're told to pull out.

UCC are Sigerson Cup champions but we recently got a 19-point hosing in Limerick and didn't even make the league play-offs.

The perverse side of this is that a lot of inter-county players are on third-level bursaries, yet seldom play for the colleges financing those bursaries. In fact, inter-county managers wield such power today, the very idea of bursaries is being questioned in some colleges.

Most would be genuinely thrilled just to get access to their inter-county players even one day a week for that critical six-week period.

It's a shame because it seems to me that something precious is dying here.

Dara Ó Cinnéide gets lyrical to this day about going to a Sigerson weekend in Coleraine with UL. Any time I meet Martin McAleese, he's talking about Queen's University and the connection he still has with old Sigerson pals.

Seamus Moynihan, one of the blackest Kerrymen you'd meet, is closer to some Cork fellas he won Sigersons with for UCC than he is with lads he won All-Irelands with for Kerry.

Sigerson football is a great chance for a player to put his hand up for the county team. Paudie Clifford did that last year for UCC and was outstanding in Sigerson. It was a mistake for Kerry not to call him up to the seniors.

On Sunday, he backed up that potential with a stellar display in the county final - and there are plenty more Paudie Cliffords around the country who can prosper in Sigerson but only if they are given the chance.

A tradition is being needlessly suffocated before our eyes.

Irish Independent