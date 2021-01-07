Third level GAA officials to discuss October start for Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups

Seán Bugler of DCU Dóchas Éireann in action against Cathal Walsh of IT Carlow in last year's Sigerson Cup

THIRD-level GAA officials are examining the prospect of playing this year’s Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup in late October/early November.

The GAA’s higher-education committee is scheduled to meet early next week to discuss the fate of the 2020 third-level competitions, usually played in the first two months of the year.

Reports this week indicated that the competitions were expected to be formally cancelled in the coming days.

However, the Irish Independent understands that college officials are proposing to stage them in late autumn/early winter.

In such a situation, players registered for this year would be eligible for the rescheduled competitions, even those who graduate in the summer, several months before they begin.

Such a move would require the agreement of Croke Park and the GAA’s Higher Education committee, given the circumstances.

Amidst the current public health crisis, it is now increasingly unlikely that any competitive college GAA will take place before the end of the current academic year.

At present, the majority of college courses are being undertaken online with a minimal number of students on campus.

Level 5 restrictions rule out any collective training for third level teams and this week, the GAA broadened their ban on team preparation to include senior inter-county teams, until the end of January at the very earliest.

Under Covid-19 guidelines, third-level GAA teams are permitted to train under Level 3 restrictions, while current level 5 provisions are expected to last until at least the end of February.

The country would need to move to Level 2 before competitive matches are permitted to be played at college level.

An update issued by the GAA on January 1 explained that: "Neither competitive nor challenge games are permitted in 2nd Level schools. Training is permitted during school hours and as part of school approved PE programmes only. Neither games nor training are permitted to take place at 3rd level."

It is proposed that the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup, as well as the Fresher ‘A’ Cups in football and hurling, will be reworked later into this year’s GAA calendar.

As it stands, the club championships are expected to start in mid-summer, after the All-Ireland senior football and hurling finals, which are currently pencilled in for mid-July.

However, with a delay on the resumption of inter-county training, there is now a likelihood of a delay in the start of this year’s Allianz League competitions.

Online Editors