St Mary's University College Belfast progress to Sigerson Cup last eight with win at ATU Sligo

St Mary's University College Belfast were full value for a seven-point defeat of ATU Sligo, 1-10 to 0-6, at a bitterly cold ATU Sligo campus in Ballinode.

Full-forward Cormac Murphy's first-half goal was the key score in a second round victory that sends St Mary's into the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals, with ATU Sligo still in the competition.

Despite not scoring until the 18th minute – when Sean Rock converted a free – this was the first of four unanswered scores from the visitors as they established a lead that they would never relinquish.

Wing-back Cormac McGettigan had a goal shot blocked, with goalkeeper Charlie Smyth converting the subsequent '45', the excellent Matt Óg McGleenan pointed from distance and then Cormac Murphy's 23th minute goal – following a defensive lapse from the hosts – rubberstamped St Mary’s’ dominance.

An underwhelming ATU Sligo only scored twice in the opening half. These points from Joseph Keaney and DJ Earley were separated by a 25-minute scoreless spell.

St Mary's, who led 1-4 to 0-2 at half-time, controlled the second period.

Midway through the second-half the winners were seven points clear, 1-8 to 0-4, having enhanced their tally with good points from Cormac Murphy (2), Sean Rock and Danny Magee.

ATU Sligo were struggling yet almost found a way back but Aaron Kellegan's lob from distance was just off target after a raid upfield from St Mary's goalkeeper Charlie Smyth left his goal unguarded.

It could have been worse for ATU Sligo but a goalbound shot from St Mary's centre-back Michael McCallan came off the crossbar.

Scorers – ATU Sligo: A Kelleghan 0-3 (3f); J Keaney 0-2; DJ Earley 0-1 (1 '45'); St Mary's UC: C Murphy 1-2; S Rock 0-2 (1f); C Smyth ('45'), J Campbell, D McGeee, M McCallan, M Óg McGleenan, D O'Callaghan 0-1 each.

ATU Sligo: L Jennings; R O'Shea, M Walsh, DJ Earley; J Keaney, C Seoighe, S O'Brien; J Wilson, K McGee; R O'Rourke, A Kelleghan, L Molloy; J Davitt , F Ayorinde, O McLoughlin. Subs: M McGahern for Ayorinde (39), C McGahon for Davitt (49), P Prior for McLoughlin (56), D Reynolds for O'Shea (59).

St Mary's UC: C Smyth; C Milne, D Trainor, M Hynes; C McGettigan, M McCallan, D Magee; M McCarville, C Smyth; S Rock, M Óg McGleenan, C McConville; K Burke, C Murphy, J Campbell. Subs: P Finnegan for Campbell (46), R McGrath for McGettigan (52), D O'Callaghan for McConville (54), S Rooney for Milne (60+1).

Referee: E Murphy (Fermanagh).