St Mary’s turn the screw in second half to see off Carlow

St Mary’s Belfast made the long journey south a successful one when they produced an excellent second half performance to ease their way past SETU Carlow in this first round Sigerson Cup tie.

It was close in the first half with Carlow enjoying a lead at different times. While Offaly man Cian Farrell pulled the strings and with Colm Hulton and Eoin Murtagh also on the mark the visitors still went in leading 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval. Carlow had to play the final ten minutes of the half when Paraic Deering picked up a black card but the 14 players did well at the time.

For St Mary’s, Sean Rock, Danny Magee and Conor McConville gave a hint of what was to come when they raised a succession of white flags.

The away side continued where they left off after the interval and while Carlow were level at 0-8 each on 34 minutes, it was beginning to look ominous for them. The visiting defence ruled the roost in the second half, never giving the Carlow forwards the space they needed to manufacture scores.

As the game wore on McConville, Cormac Murphy, and Rock helped turn the screw on the home side and long before the end the result of the game was never in doubt. A six-point margin at the end probably told a tale or two and the home side could have no complaints.

SCORERS

St Marys: S Rock 0-4 (2fs), C McConville 0-3(fs), D Magee, C Murphy 0-2 each, M McCarville ,S Donnelly, M Og McGleenan 0-1 each.

SETU Carlow: C Farrell 0-4 (3fs), E Murtagh, C Hulton 0-2 each.

TEAMS

St Marys: C Smyth, C Milne, D Trainor, M Hynes, C McGettigan, M McCallan, D Magee, M McCarville, C Smyth S Rock, M Og McGleenan, C McConville, D O’Callaghan, C Murphy, J Campbell. Subs: R McGrath for O’Callaghan (38), S Quigley for Campbell (50), L Hughes for Magee (53), S Donnelly for Cormac Smyth (58), DJ Martin for McGettigan (60).

SETU Carlow: M Byron, P O’Shea, J Donoghue, P Deering, S Cassidy, E Murtagh, C Doyle, E Hackett, D McDermott; J Moore, C Farrell, D Galvin, M Lynam, A Steed, C Hulton. Subs: M Staunton for O’Shea (36), P O’Driscoll for Galvin (48), C Maher for Cassidy (54),O Barry for McDermott (56)

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)