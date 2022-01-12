Sigerson Cup: Tony Brosnan goal helps MTU Kerry shock UCD

MTU Kerry produced a superb performance both defensively and with their scoring ability to surprise favourites UCD in a hard fought Sigerson Cup clash played at the MTU Campus.

It was a game that MTU Kerry was the dominant and more disciplined side for three quarters of the contest and were able to stave off a late UCD rally.

MTU Kerry powered by Kerry seniors Mike Breen, Dara Moynihan, Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage led 0-5 to 0-1 at the first water break thanks to three Tony Brosnan points and one each from Jack Savage and Mark O’Shea while UCD managed to amass five wides and a point from a Dáire Cregg free.

MTU with Mike Breen, Tomás O’Connor and Fionan Mackessy outstanding at the back continued to dominate the second quarter and by half time despite losing Tony Brosnan to a head injury added three more points from two Savage frees and a fine Paul O’Shea point.

UCD, apart from the outstanding Ray Connellan, only managed three points with Connellan looking the only threat as MTU Kerry led 0-8 to 0-4 at the interval.

The home side lost Dara Moynihan with a quad injury at halftime but Tony Brosnan returned and MTU Kerry still led 0-11 to 0-7 at the water break.

UCD now thundered into the contest with Evan Comerford returning almost perfection on his kick-outs and two points from Connellan and another from substitute Ciaran O’Reilly had closed the gap to just a goal the 55th minute.

But MTU Kerry then struck for the killer score in 56th minute when Paul O’Shea and Ryan O’Grady combined to send Tony Brosnan through and he blasted the ball past Comerford for a brilliant goal and MTU Kerry had victory in the bag for delighted manager Aidan O’Mahony.

On the day UCD had eighteen wides, conceded 42 frees and twenty four turnovers and will be disappointed with their performance.

Scorers: MTU Kerry: T Brosnan (1-4, 2f), J Savage (0-6, 5 frees), P O’Shea (0-2), M O’Shea (0-1). UCD: D Cregg (0-4. 3fs), R Connellan (0-4), C O’Reilly (0-2), M O’Connor (0-1).

MTU Kerry Campus: K O’Leary (Kilcummin); M Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), T O’Connor (Ballymacelligott), D Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary); E Looney (Dr Crokes), M Breen (Beaufort), F Mackessy (Ardfert) ; M O’Shea (Dr Crokes), D Lyne (Killarney Legion); P O’Shea (Kilcummin), T Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), D Moynihan (Spa); J Savage (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), T Brosnan (Dr Crokes), A Darmody (Rathmore). Subs: Jake Foster (Portarlington, Laois) for Brosnan, injured (27 to 31 mins), Gary Vaughan (Spa) for Moynihan, injured (half-time), Cathal Ferriter (Dundalk Young Irelands, Louth) for Darmody (46 mins), Ryan O’Grady (Legion) for Ó Sé (52 mins), Sean O Luasa (Ballingeary, Cork) for Lyne (59 mins), Foster for Savage (60 mins).

UCD: E Comerford (Dublin); E Harkin (Meath), M Stone (Wicklow), M O’Connor (Wexford); K Kennedy (Dublin), R O’Toole (Monaghan), F Lennon (Roscommon); P Coffey-Byrne (Dublin), A Clements (Down); R McCormack (Down), R Connellan (Westmeath), D Kennedy (Cavan); D Cregg (Roscommon), F Clifford (Kerry), C Crowley (Carlow). Subs: Johnny Lynam (Westmeath) for D Kennedy (half-time), Ciaran O’Reilly (Dublin) for Crowley (half-time), Ethan Devine (Meath) for Clements (46 mins), Adam Loughran (Antrim) for Clifford (52 mins), Niall Hannigan (Donegal) for McCormack (60 mins).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies).