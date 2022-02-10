Sigerson Cup semi-finals: University Limerick set up final date with NUI Galway

David Clifford of UL in action against Shea Ryan of DCU Dóchas Éireann during the Sigerson Cup semi-final at Dr Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Here's how this evening's Sigerson Cup semi-finals played out.

UL 0-14 DCU 0-11

Some more David Clifford magic did the trick for UL who shrugged off holders DCU to secure a rare Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final place.

Tied at 0-11 apiece with six minutes remaining, Clifford stepped up at Netwatch Cullen Park with two late scores to help secure UL's return to nearby IT Carlow for next Wednesday's final clash with NUI Galway.

UL reeled off three unanswered points in total late on with Clare's Emmet McMahon also on the mark in a gutsy finale.

Kerry icon Clifford came into the contest with 5-15 from just three games - wins over IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT and Queens - though this wasn't a vintage semi-final display from the Fossa man.

He was tightly marked by Kildare's Shea Ryan and was frustrated with a number of score attempts that dropped short.

Clifford did raise a smile after finally scoring from play approaching half-time and that score from distance left UL 0-7 to 0-6 ahead.

UL took off with three unanswered points in the third quarter, two of those from Brian Lonergan, but DCU responded with their own three-in-a-row to level the game at 0-10 apiece.

They were tied again after Connell Dempsey and DCU's Jordan Morrissey traded points but when the need was greatest Clifford raised his game to ensure UL's progression.

Scorers - UL: D Clifford 0-4 (1f, 1 45), D O'Sullivan (1f), B Lonergan 0-3 each, D Gray, E McMahon, C Dempsey, P Walsh 0-1 each. DCU: R Finnerty (3f), S Tierney (1m) 0-3 each, S O'Donnell 0-2, B Carroll, P Hughes, J Morrissey 0-1 each.

UL: C Flaherty; C Donnelly, J Coyne, P Maher; G O'Donovan, S Powter, D Walsh; C Dempsey, O Looney; C Downes, D Gray, E McMahon; B Lonergan, D Clifford, D O'Sullivan. Subs: J McCarthy for Donnelly (8-13, blood), F Flanagan for Looney (27), P Walsh for McMahon (46), McCarthy for Coyne (53), McMahon for Gray (54), S McDonnell for O'Sullivan (64).

DCU: D O'Hanlon; D Corcoran, S Ryan, M Curran; S Byrne, J Morrissey, L Towey; M Costello, R Og Murphy; P Hughes, K Lynch Bissett, B Carroll; M Barry, R Finnerty, J Hagan. Subs: S Tierney for Hagan (22), S O'Donnell for Barry (23), J Bryant for Lynch Bissett (40), Hagan for Byrne (57).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).





NUI Galway 0-18 MTU Kerry 0-15

NUIG booked their spot in the Sigerson Cup final against University Limerick with a 0-18 to 0-15 extra time win over MTU Kerry in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

The Galway side had to stave off a MTU Kerry comeback twice before finally seeing their way to a three-point win.

Matthew Tierney top scored with 0-8 for NUIG in a game that finished in controversy as Dara Moynihan, Jack Savage and Tony Brosnan were all shown red cards in extra time.

MTU Kerry were overly reliant on Brosnan and Savage who finished with 14 of their 15 points. Tomas Ó Sé got the other score for Aidan O’Mahony’s men.

Eoghan Kelly of NUI Galway in action against Greg Horan of MTU Kerry during the during the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-final match at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale, Limerick. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Two Brosnan frees opened proceedings but Tierney replied with two of his own. Brosnan repeated the trick to see his team 0-4 to 0-2 ahead after 12 minutes.

However, NUIG hit form in the remainder of the half with four on the trot to lead by two points at the short whistle.

That lead had stretched to five with little time remaining but five in a row from Savage saw the game at extra time.

NUIG stretched into a three point advantage in extra time only for MTU Kerry to come back again but two Tierney frees and Tomo Culhane from play saw them home.

Scorers – NUIG: M Tierney 0-8 (5f), T Culhane 0-5 (3f), C Sweeney, E Kelly (m), G Burke, T Gill and P Kelly 0-1 each; Kerry: T Brosnan 0-8 (8f), J Savage 0-6 (4f), T Ó Sé 0-1.

NUIG: C Carroll; C Murray, N Mulcahy, G Burke; R Egan, E Kelly, N Mullen; P Kelly, S Kelly; G Durcan, M Tierney, C Donoghue; T Culhane, F McDonagh, C Sweeney. Subs: T Gill for Mullen (41), R Monaghan for Donoghue (51), M McInerney for McDonagh (64), P O’Donnell for Mulcahy (67), F McDonagh for Durcan (73).

MTU Kerry: K O’Leary; M Potts, T O’Connor, D Carew; E Looney, G Horan, F Mackessy; M O’Shea, D Lyne; P O’Shea, T Ó Sé, D Moynihan; J Savage, T Brosnan, M Ryan. Subs: G Vaughan for O’Connor (50), R O’Grady for O’Shea, J Foster for Ó Sé (68), A Darmody for Ryan (72), P O’Shea for Carew (74,inj).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).