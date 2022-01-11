Sigerson Cup round-up: Wins for holders DCU, UL and Letterkenny IT

Robert Finnerty scored 1-3 for DCU in their Sigerson Cup win over Maynooth University

There were three Sigerson Cup matches up for decision on Tuesday night. Here’s how they went...

DCU 2-17 Maynooth University 1-9

Sigerson Cup holders DCU marched into the next round of this year’s competition with a rather straight forward victory over Maynooth University.

Racing into a five point lead inside the opening 12 minutes courtesy of Robert Finnerty, Luke Towey, Red Og Murphy, Shane Tierney and Jack Bryant, DCU remained in full control throughout the entirety of the tie.

Maynooth University had to wait until the 16th minute for their first score of the game and it came through Kildare man, Shane O’Sullivan, from a placed ball.

DCU outscored the hosts by 0-4 points to 0-3 in the lead up to the half time whistle and held a relatively commanding 0-9 to 0-4 point advantage.

The second half was much more one-sided and the game was effectively ended as a contest just 3 minutes after the restart, when the aforementioned Finnerty blasted the ball into the back of Cian Burke’s net.

A host of points followed and DCU soon found themselves 1-12 to 0-6 in front, before Maynooth University raised a green flag of their own through substitute Dan Lynham.

Despite putting up a spirited display, this proved little consolation for the home side and another goal for DCU inside the last 10 minutes, as well as a couple more well taken points from the likes of Mark Barry and Joseph Hagan soon compounded their misery, and DCU were full value for their victory.

Scorers – DCU: R Finnerty 1-3 (1f); J Hagan 1-2; Mark Barry 0-3; S Walsh, J Bryant 0-2 each; S Tierney 0-2 (1f); P Haughes, R Og Murphy, L Towey 0-1 each. Maynooth University: S O’Sullivan 0-4 (3f); D Lynham 1-0; C Walsh 0-2; D Lyons, E Mulhall and C Feeney 0-1 each.

DCU: D O’Hanlon; D Corcoran, S Ryan, M Curran; S Fitzgerald, S Walsh, L Towey; L Coleman, R Og Murphy; B Carroll, R Finnerty, P Hughes; K Lynch Bissett, J Bryant, S Tierney. Subs: M Barry for Finnerty (42), J Hagan for Tierney (42), M Costello for Coleman (46), C Ryan for Carroll (52), R O’Mearlaigh for Corcoran (57).

Maynooth University: C Burke; C Hartnett, K Doran, K Murray; J Coffey, C Walsh, K Dwyer; D Lyons, D Warnock; P McDermott, D Egan, C Feeney; C Chawke, S O’Sullivan, J Darcy. Subs: S McCormack for Feeney (HT), D Lynham for Coffey (HT), E Mulhall for 15 (39 inj), C Burns for Dwyer (46), C Kehoe for Chawke (48).

Referee: B Hickey (Kildare).





UL 4-15 IT Sligo 0-7

UL made an impressive start to the Sigerson Cup with an easy 4-15 to 0-7 win over IT Sligo under lights at the University of Limerick.

David Clifford top scored for UL with 1-5 while former Kerry underage teammate Paul Walsh chipped in with two goals off the bench.

Clare’s Emmet McMahon sent over five points from play in an impressive display. Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin fired in the other UL goal.

UL raced into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead at the water break with McMahon, Donal O’Sullivan and Clifford all registering scores. Ben Cafferkey had the sole response for Sligo.

The game was all but done on 20 minutes when McLaughlin broke through the Sligo defence to fire low into the net. Matthew McGahern landed a free for IT Sligo before the break to leave the half time score at 1-8 to 0-2.

Walsh’s introduction strengthened UL even further and his two quickfire goals put the game to bed with plenty of time to play.

Clifford got in on the goalscoring act late on with a sublime left footed finish that helped UL to a 20-point win.

Scorers – UL: D Clifford 1-5 (3f), P Walsh 2-0, E McMahon 0-5, E McLaughlin 1-0, D O’Sullivan 0-3 (2f), C Dempsey and D Walsh 0-1 each; IT Sligo: M McGahern (2f) and O McLaughlin (2f) 0-2 each, B Cafferkey, P O’Driscoll and K Cawley 0-1 each.

UL: C Flaherty; J Glynn, C Donnelly, P Maher; G O’Donovan, S Powter, E McLaughlin; C Dempsey, D Walsh; C Downes, E McMahon, O Looney; D Clifford, D Gray, D O’Sullivan; Subs: P Walsh for Gray (h-t), C Og Jones for Looney (39), J McCarthy for Glynn (41), C Igoe for Downes (46), J O Brien for Powter (48).

IT Sligo: L Jennings; T McSkean, S Doak, S Murphy; C McKeon, C Joyce, A O’Brien; L Molloy, M Barrett; C Murray, M McGahern, J Keaney; B Cafferkey, F Ayorinde, P O’Hehir; Subs: D Fitzgerald for McKeon (h-t), O McLaughlin for Cafferkey (h-t), K Cawley for Molloy (43), A Keeleghan for Keaney (51), P O’Driscoll for Joyce (54).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).





Letterkenny IT 1-13 IT Carlow 1-11

Letterkenny IT snatched victory away from IT Carlow in dramatic fashion by scoring an unanswered 1-3 in the closing minutes against the 2020 runners up at Dunganny in the first round of the Sigerson Cup last night.

Wicklow man Gearoid Murphy scored his fourth point of the game to put IT Carlow four points clear in the 56th minute but the Donegal side had a storming finish by scoring the last 1-3 of the game to take the win.

Substitute Keelan McGroddy set the comeback rolling when he finished off a flowing move by firing to the Carlow net in the 58th minute. Liam Gaughan and Jason McGee then kicked frees either side of a Rory O’Donnell point as Carlow saw their chances of victory slip through their fingers.

LYIT had the better of the first half but failed to make the most of their chances and they paid for that when Darren McDermott fed Adam Steed and he shot to the Letterkenny net with the last kick of the half to leave IT Carlow 1-4 to 0-4 ahead at the break, having trailed 0-4 to 0-2 at one stage.

The buffer of that goal seemed sure to the difference as Murphy and Evan Lowry helped IT Carlow keep the scoreboard ticking over but the hardworking McGee and the frees of Gaughan kept LYIT in touch.

But their best efforts seemed to be in vain until McGroddy’s strike kickstarted that dramatic finish.

Scorers: Letterkenny – J McGee 0-4 (2fs, 1’45), L Gaughan 0-4fs, K McGroddy 1-0, C O’Donnell 0-2, J McSharry 0-1, R O’Donnell 0-1, R McFadden 0-1. IT Carlow – G Murphy 0-4, E Lowry 0-4 (3fs), A Steed 1-0, K Roche 0-2fs, T Griffin 0-1.

Letterkenny IT: E Maguire; K Tobin, S Doherty, J Gallagher; C O’Donnell, O Langan, J McSharry; R O’Donnell, R McFadden; K Dunleavy, P Mogan, J McGee; M McAteer, S Neary, J Bradley Walsh. Subs: L Gaughan for McAteer, 18; E Dowling for Neary, h/t; K McGroddy for Walsh, 47; D Dorrian for Dunleavy, 47.

IT Carlow: K Roche; J Donohue, M Furey, K McDonnell; C Doyle, J Moore, P Hempenstall; T Griffin, P O’Toole; D McDermott, G Murphy, A Steed, JP Hurley, J O’Leary, E Lowry. Subs: J Wallace for O’Leary, h/t; D Keappock for Hempenstall, 47; D Costello for Steed, 54; P Farrelly for McDermott, 55.

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).