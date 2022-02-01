Sigerson Cup round-up: Tommy Conroy injury mars NUIG triumph while Tony Brosnan leads MTU Kerry rampage

Tomo Culhane of NUI Galway celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Round 2 win over Letterkenny IT at the Dangan Sports Campus in Galway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

NUIG 2-8 Letterkenny IT 1-8

NUIG advanced to the semi-finals despite being down to 13 men at one stage in the second-half at Dangan in Galway but the win was marred by an injury to Mayo star Tommy Conroy just before the interval.

NUIG led by 1-5 to 0-4 at the break after recovering from a slow start. Matthew Tierney sent a superb ball through and Eoghan Kelly raced through and slotted home an excellent goal just before the interval.

But it all went wrong for them after the restart. They lost wing-back Nathan Mullen to a black card and then Letterkenny full-forward Jack McSharry forced home a goal before the Galway side lost Gavin Durcan to a second yellow after 40 minutes.

But NUIG responded superbly as Tomo Culhane finished low to the net with three minutes remaining.

Scorers –

NUIG: T Culhane 1-3 (0-3f); M Tierney 0-5 (0-3f); E Kelly 1-0.

Letterkenny IT: J McSharry 1-1; JB Walsh 0-2 (0-1 ’45); C O’Donnell 0-2; K McGroddy, J McGee, P Mogan 0-1 each.

NUIG – C Carroll; C Murray, N Mulcahy, G Burke; N Mullen, E Kelly, G Durcan; P Kelly, S Kelly; F McDonagh, M Tierney, C Donoghue; T Culhane, T Conroy, C Sweeney. Subs: R Egan for Conroy (h/t), C Heneghan for Donoghue (48).

Letterkenny IT – E Maguire; K Tobin, J Gallagher, D Dorrian; O Langan, P Mogan, A Gilhooley; R O’Donnell, R McFadden; K Dunleavy, J McGee, C O’Donnell; E Dowling, J McSharry, J B Walsh.

Ref – C Maguire (Clare).

****

MTU Kerry Campus 4-15 Maynooth University 0-7

CAPTAIN Tony Brosnan scored 2-7 yesterday to inspire MTU Kerry Campus to their first Sigerson Cup semi-final since 1999 when they completed that historic three in a row.





Kerry players Dara Moynihan and Jack Savage weaved their magic while the off the ball running of Paul O’Shea and Tomás Ó Sé created the chances that Brosnan executed the precision of a hired assassin.

The game was as good as over at half-time as the Kerry side led 2-7 to 0-2 with Tomás Ó Sé and Jack Savage scoring first-half goals for the homeside.

The second half as a stroll for MTU Kerry as Brosnan and Savage kicked points for fun, with two Brosnan goals putting the icing on the cake.

Scorers –

MTU Kerry: T Brosnan 2-7 (0-3fs); J Savage 1-4 (0-2fs); T Ó Sé 1-1; D Moynihan 0-3.

Maynooth University: S O’Sullivan 0-4fs; B Maher, S McCormack, E Conneff 0-1 each.

MTU Kerry – K O’Leary; D Carew, T O’Connor, M Potts; E Looney, F Mackessy, D Lyne; M O’Shea, M Ryan; G Horan, J Savage, D Moynihan; P O’Shea, T Brosnan, T Ó Sé. Subs: R O’Grady for Ó Sé (47); G Vaughan for Mackessy (50); E Carroll for O’Connor, E O’Shea for Moynihan (both 52); J Foster for Brosnan (55).

Maynooth University – C Burke; C Hartnett, K Dolan, K Dwyer; J Coffey, C Walsh, K Murphy; S McCormack, D Warnock; P McDermott, D Lynam, D Egan; S O’Sullivan, C Chawke, J Darcy. Subs: D Conlan for Coffey (14); C Burns for Murphy (24); B Maher for Lynam (38); E Mulhall for Conlan (47); E Conneff for Chawke (55).

Ref – J Hayes (Limerick).



