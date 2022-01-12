Sigerson Cup round-up: MTU Kerry and MTU Cork produce big shocks

Here's how Wednesday night's Sigerson Cup clashes went...

MTU Kerry Campus 1-13 UCD 0-11

MTU Kerry produced a superb performance both defensively and with their scoring ability to surprise favourites UCD in a hard fought Sigerson Cup clash played at the MTU Campus, writes Murt Murphy.

It was a game that MTU Kerry was the dominant and more disciplined side for three quarters of the contest and were able to stave off a late UCD rally.

MTU Kerry powered by Kerry seniors Mike Breen, Dara Moynihan, Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage led 0-5 to 0-1 at the first water break thanks to three Tony Brosnan points and one each from Jack Savage and Mark O’Shea while UCD managed to amass five wides and a point from a Dáire Cregg free.

MTU with Mike Breen, Tomás O’Connor and Fionan Mackessy outstanding at the back continued to dominate the second quarter and by half time despite losing Tony Brosnan to a head injury added three more points from two Savage frees and a fine Paul O’Shea point.

UCD, apart from the outstanding Ray Connellan, only managed three points with Connellan looking the only threat as MTU Kerry led 0-8 to 0-4 at the interval.

The home side lost Dara Moynihan with a quad injury at halftime but Tony Brosnan returned and MTU Kerry still led 0-11 to 0-7 at the water break.

UCD now thundered into the contest with Evan Comerford returning almost perfection on his kick-outs and two points from Connellan and another from substitute Ciaran O’Reilly had closed the gap to just a goal the 55th minute.

But MTU Kerry then struck for the killer score in 56th minute when Paul O’Shea and Ryan O’Grady combined to send Tony Brosnan through and he blasted the ball past Comerford for a brilliant goal and MTU Kerry had victory in the bag for delighted manager Aidan O’Mahony.

On the day UCD had eighteen wides, conceded 42 frees and twenty four turnovers and will be disappointed with their performance.

Scorers: MTU Kerry: T Brosnan (1-4, 2f), J Savage (0-6, 5 frees), P O’Shea (0-2), M O’Shea (0-1). UCD: D Cregg (0-4. 3fs), R Connellan (0-4), C O’Reilly (0-2), M O’Connor (0-1).

MTU Kerry Campus: K O’Leary; M Fitzgerald, T O’Connor, D Carew; E Looney, M Breen, F Mackessy; M O’Shea, D Lyne; P O’Shea, T Ó Sé, D Moynihan; J Savage, T Brosnan, A Darmody. Subs: Jake Foster for Brosnan, injured (27 to 31 mins), Gary Vaughan for Moynihan, injured (half-time), Cathal Ferriter for Darmody (46 mins), Ryan O’Grady for Ó Sé (52 mins), Sean O Luasa for Lyne (59 mins), Foster for Savage (60 mins).

UCD: E Comerford; E Harkin, M Stone, M O’Connor; K Kennedy, R O’Toole, F Lennon; P Coffey-Byrne, A Clements; R McCormack, R Connellan, D Kennedy; D Cregg, F Clifford, C Crowley. Subs: Johnny Lynam for D Kennedy (half-time), Ciaran O’Reilly for Crowley (half-time), Ethan Devine for Clements (46 mins), Adam Loughran for Clifford (52 mins), Niall Hannigan for McCormack (60 mins).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies).





MTU Cork 0-15 UCC 0-13

MTU Cork celebrated their return to the Sigerson Cup with a historic victory over rivals UCC, which sets the 2019 champions on course for a knockout clash with holders UCD, writes Stephen Barry.

Damien Gore turned in a sizzling performance, kicking eight points and setting up plenty more, as MTU Cork will meet their fellow MTU campus, Kerry, in round two.

Going into half-time ahead 0-8 to 0-4 in front of a big crowd, a response was expected from Billy Morgan’s UCC but instead MTU slotted four points inside the opening three minutes; two superb Gore points, including a mark, before he laid on the first of David Buckley's brace.

UCC were facing an eight-point chasm but scored the next seven in a row, with Fionn Herlihy kicking a fine brace.

A goal-saving block from Paul Ring on Riain Quigley was vital in preserving MTU's lead and each of the three times UCC closed the gap to the minimum, MTU found responses through Finbarr Murphy, Buckley, and a Gore free.

MTU had made a strong defensive stand to hold UCC scoreless for 17 minutes in the first half, with Ryan Scully snuffing out a Sean O'Connor goal chance. MTU fired five points in arow, three from Gore, and would've led by more at the break but for Jack Harney's sliding goal-line save after Gavin O'Brien had beaten the keeper.

Scorers – MTU Cork: D Gore 0-8 (5f, 1m); D Buckley 0-4, C Kennedy, David O’Connor, F Murphy 0-1 each. UCC: C O’Callaghan, R Dalton (1f), M Cronin (1f), C Geaney (1f), F Herlihy 0-2 each; S O’Connor (1f), B Murphy, R Quigley 0-1 each.

MTU Cork: R Scully; P Ring, N Donohue, A Murphy; R Maguire, J Cooper, B Hodnett; D O'Connell, C O’Donovan; C O’Donoghue, G O'Brien, C Kennedy; D Gore, D Buckley, David O’Connor. Subs: Dylan O’Connor for David O’Connor (48), F Murphy for O’Donovan (52), A Behan for Donohue (52), T Casey for O’Brien (59).

UCC: D Foley; L Wall, B Murphy, J Harney; N Geaney, C Gammell, D O’Brien; B Hartnett, S Merritt; C O’Callaghan, R Dalton, F Herlihy; M Cronin, C Geaney, S O’Connor. Subs: D Phelan for Harney (35), R Quigley for O’Connor (35), C Hayes for Dalton (58), S Hickey for O’Brien (60).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).





NUI Galway 1-10 Ulster University 2-5

Despite seeing their game against Ulster University halted before time had fully elapsed last night, NUI Galway progressed to face Queen’s University in the second round of the Sigerson Cup.

There was 58 minutes gone on the clock when substitute Sean Mulkerrins suffered a worrying-looking knee injury. With an ambulance taking more than half an hour to arrive, it was agreed amongst the teams that NUIG would be awarded a two-point victory.

Given the tight schedule of the competition - and the fact this wasn’t a straight knockout affair - this was perhaps a sensible solution for both parties.

Thanks to goals from inside forwards Andrew Gilmore and Niall Loughlin, Ulster led 2-4 to 0-5 at the interval.

Yet after a resurgent NUIG had reduced the deficit to the bare minimum in the final-quarter, the impressive Sean Kelly edged them in front for the first time with a 53rd-minute goal.

While it is difficult to determine how the game might have panned out if the remaining minutes had been played, a strong second half display does bode well for the Galway outfit heading into a tough assignment against Queen’s.

Scorers - NUI Galway: T Culhane 0-4 (4f), M Tierney 0-3 (3f), S Kelly 1-0, T Conroy, C Heneghan, C Sweeney 0-1 each. Ulster University: A Gilmore 1-2 (0-1f), N Loughlin 1-0, R Gormley, K Gallagher, S Loughran 0-1.

NUI Galway: C Carroll; C Murray, N Mulcahy, G Burke; R Egan, E Kelly, C Monaghan; M Tierney, C Marren; P Kelly, T Conroy, N Mullen; C Heneghan, T Culhane, T Gill. Subs: S Kelly for Marren (23), C Sweeney for Gill (32), F McDonagh for Mullen (37), S Mulkerrins for Monaghan (43).

Ulster Universtity: O Lynch; R Boyle, F McElroy, A Clarke; M Gallagher, M McKernan, R Jones; T Galligan, R Gormley; P McLarnon, M McKearney, K Gallagher; S Loughran, N Loughlin, A Gilmore. Subs: D McElhill for Jones (37), L Nugent for Loughran (44), D Mulgrew for Gormley (54).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).