Sigerson Cup: Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne shines as UCD bounce back with win over UCC

Ray Connellan of UCD shoots to score his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Sigerson Cup Round 2 win over UCC. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Manager John Divilly hailed a remarkable display from Dublin's Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne as UCD got their Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup campaign back on track.

Beaten by MTU Kerry last week in Round 1, Divilly's side hit 2019 tournament winners UCC hard and early at Belfield.

The hosts led by 13 points approaching half-time with powerful midfielder Ó Cofaigh Byrne winning a penalty that Ray Connellan converted before slotting UCD's second goal himself.

Conor Geaney's 19th minute goal gave UCC a lifeline but they still trailed 2-12 to 1-3 at half-time.

A third quarter blitz from the visitors, that included a goal from Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor, reduced the gap to just six at one stage but UCD's third goal, from Daire Cregg, ended the fightback.

Ó Cofaigh Byrne then played in Kildare senior Brian McLoughlin for UCD's fourth goal in the 48th minute.

"That's probably one of the greatest games I've ever seen him play, from start to finish," said Divilly of Ó Cofaigh Byrne. "The big thing for Peadar now is consistency. Can he do it again next Wednesday, that's the big question now for Peadar."

Scorers:

UCD: D Cregg 1-5 (0-2f), B McLoughlin 1-2 (0-1f), R Connellan 1-1 (1-0pen), P Ó Cofaigh Byrne 1-0, E Devine 0-3, R McCormack 0-2, D Ryan 0-1, K Kennedy 0-1.

UCC: C Geaney 1-3 (0-2f), D O'Connor 1-1, B Hartnett 1-0, M Cronin 0-1, S Merritt 0-1 (1 '45), R Dalton 0-1 (1f), D Geaney 0-1 (1f), R Quigley 0-1.

TEAMS –

UCD – E Comerford; R O'Toole, E Harkin, J McKelvey; K Kennedy, M O'Connor, D Ryan; P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, A McClements; E Devine, D Kennedy, R McCormack; D Cregg, R Connellan, B McLoughlin.

Subs: F Lennon for McCormack (39), C Crowley for D Kennedy (42), D Gaughan for Ryan (48), C O'Reilly for Cregg (52), C Mangan for McClements (57).

UCC – D Foley; C Gmmell, D Casey, B Murphy; D O'Brien, S Merritt, N Geaney; D O'Connor, B Hartnett; M O'Gara, R Dalton, C O'Callaghan; C Geaney, R Quigley, M Cronin.

Subs: D Geaney for O'Gara, D Phelan for Dalton, J Harney for Quigley, L Wall for N Geaney (all h/t), K Falvey for Hartnett (37).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).