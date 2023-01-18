SETU Carlow hold off MTU Kerry in tight Sigerson clash

After losing their opening first round game, SETU Carlow got their Sigerson Cup hopes back on track when they held off a late rally from the Tralee students to run out narrow winners.

Yet it was the visitors who hit the ground running as Evan Looney, Tony Brosnan and Keith Evans scored early points. All that good work was undone when Eoin Hackett found the back of the Tralee net on six minutes. Cian Farrell added a Carlow point and with another Brosnan point levelling matters the stage was set for a tight encounter.

At the end of the quarter, Hackett was on hand to score another goal and from there Carlow never relinquished their lead. At the break they were 2-4 to 0-6 ahead and were good value for that advantage.

Two early second-half points from Peter O’Driscoll pushed their lead to six points but from there the game could have swung either way. Crucially, Carlow prevented their rivals from scoring a goal.

Conor Doyle cancelled out a point from Matthew Nee who had come forward to help out. Looney scored his second point at the start of the final quarter. From there it was nip and tuck.

Carlow lived on scraps up front and their defence had to dig in. At times the ball flew across their small square and all it needed was a decisive touch from the Tralee attack. The referee played over six minutes added time which all added to the tension.

In the end, the home side just about hung on to maintain their challenge for honours in the premier football colleges competition.

SCORERS:

SETU Carlow: E Hackett 2-0, C Farrell 0-3, P O Driscoll 0-2, C Doyle, D McDermott, J Moore, C Hulton 0-1 each.

MTU Kerry: T Brosnan 0-3, K Evans, R O’Grady (1f), E Looney 0-2 each, D Lyne, M Nee, C Frayne 0-1 each.

TEAMS

SETU Carlow: M Byron, P O’Shea, J Donohue, P Deering, S Cassidy, E Murtagh, C Doyle, E Hackett, D McDermott, J Moore, C Farrell, P O’Driscoll, C Maher, O Barry, C Hulton. Subs: C Cusack for Barry (41), M Staunton for Hackett (55), S Hallahan for McDermott (56),

MTU Kerry: K O’Leary, L Chester, E Carroll, M Nee, G Vaughan, T Cronin, E Looney, D Lyne, M Nolan, S Lucey, K Evans, R O’Grady, C Sullivan, T Brosnan, C Frayne. Subs: A Darmody for O’Sullivan (h/t), R Holmes for Nolan (51), D Coakley for Chester (51).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois)