Rob Finnerty turns on the style as DCU prove too strong for ATU Donegal

With Rob Finnerty turning in a stylish performance for DCU with 2-3 and Conor Corbett having also scored an early goal, there were nine points between the sides even after an early Keelan McGroddy goal for ATU.

Lorcan O’Dell was another who impressed and he added a third goal on 42 minutes before Finnegan rounded it off.

The pitch and indeed the secondary field at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy went under intense inspections from match referee Kieran Eannetta and his team, with throw-in delayed for half-an-hour.

When the action did get underway some 35 minutes late, it was the home side who managed to fashion a goal as early as the fourth minute. DCU claimed a foul in the lead-up but play was waved on and Keelan McGroddy cut inside and slipped a goal underneath David O’Hanlon.

Finnerty's first put DCU 2-2 to 1-0 in front and the gulf could’ve been more when Walsh broke through and shot, only to see Toye in the ATU Donegal goal save well. At the other end, Liam Gaughan and Jack McSharry scores brought the hosts back to within a goal. However, DCU then spun off six points in succession to reaffirm their control, 2-8 to 1-2 in front by the 23rd minute.

Conor O’Donnell finally put an end to that run with a fine score three minutes before the break, only for Lorcan O'Dell to post his second of the half having evaded a series of challenges at the other end. At half-time, DCU were comfortable, with an advantage of 2-9 to 1-3.

Finnerty, seven minutes later, rounded off a flowing move to smash past Toye.

ATU scorers: Keelan McGroddy 1-0; Jack McSharry 0-2; Liam Gaughan, Conor O’Donnell, Mark McAteer 0-1; Joel Bradley Walsh 0-1, 1f.

DCU scorers: Rob Finnerty 2-3, 1f; Lorcan O'Dell 1-4; Conor Corbett 1-2; Shane Walsh 0-2, 2f; Alex Beirne, Matthew Costello, Paraic Hughes, Sean Jones 0-1,

ATU Donegal: Jonathan Toye (Naomh Padraig); Ferdia Doherty (Naomh Muire), Dylan Dorrian (Milford), Aaron Gillooley (Sean MacCumhaill’s); Kealan Dunleavy (Glenswilly), Kieran Tobin (St Eunan’s), Keelan McGroddy (Downings); Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Ryan McFadden (Termon); Jack McSharry (Na Cealla Beaga), Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh), Liam Gaughan (Tourlestrane, Sligo); Mark McAteer (Gaeil Fhánada), Joel Bradley Walsh (Sean MacCumhaill’s), Beanón Corrigan (Geraldines GFC, Louth).

Subs: Eoin Dowling (St Eunan’s) for Corrigan (half-time), Jack Gillespie (Naomh Muire) for McFadden (52), Conal McDermott (St Mary’s Convoy) for Doherty (56), Blake McGarvey (Cloughaneely) and Cian Rooney (Aodh Ruadh) for O’Donnell and McGee (58), Darragh McMenamin (Red Hughs) for McGroddy (60).

DCU: David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna); Tomas Crean (Creggs, Roscommon), (Sean Fitzgerald Barna, Galway), Jamie Grant (Termon, Donegal); Paraic Hughes (Kilanerin, Wexford), Conor Brady (Gowna, Cavan), PJ Masterson (Abbeylara, Longford); Bill Carroll (Cappincur, Offaly), Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin, Meath); Keelin McGann (Kenagh, Longford), Shane Walsh (Na Fianna, Meath), Alex Beirne (Naas, Kildare); Lorcan O'Dell (Templeogue Synge Street, Dublin), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers, Cork), Robert Finnerty, (Salthill Knocknacarra, Galway).

Subs: Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s, Donegal) for McGann (29), Ross Marley (Glenfin, Donegal) and Sean Jones (Inishkeen Grattens, Monaghan) for Grant and Corbett (52), Mark Cully (Carbury, Kildare) for Walsh (57).

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)