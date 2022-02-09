NUIG set up all-Galway Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final as county stars shine in win over Waterford IT

Another polished and stylish performance from NUI Galway ensured that they will take on neighbours GMIT in next week’s Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals, with county stars Evan Niland, Cian Lynch and Darren Morrissey all very impressive in their six-point win over Waterford IT.

Accurate dead ball shooting from Niland, some outstanding scores from Cáimín Killeen and Cian Lynch, and a well-finished solo goal from Fionn MacDonagh moved NUIG seven points clear coming up to half time, before a foul on Tom Barron gave Shane Bennett the chance to crash home a crucial goal from a penalty for Fintan O’Connor’s side.

Frees from Eoin O’Shea and Billy Nolan and another long distance score from Bennett cut the gap to three points early in the second half, but NUIG duly found another gear and shot six of the next seven points, aided by some flawless shooting from Niland.

NUIG enjoyed complete control along the spine of their defence, holding WIT to just four points from play over the course of the hour, and it looked like their work was done before a brace of points and then a second penalty from Bennett, scored in the 56th minute, set up a tense finish.

Three points from Niland and another score from Mark Kennedy proved to be an exemplary response, forcing WIT into a vain hunt for goals through five minutes of added time.

Scorers – NUI Galway: E Niland 0-14 (0-12f), C Lynch 0-3, F MacDonagh 1-0, C Killeen 0-2, M Gill 0-1, J Fleming 0-1, M Kennedy 0-1. Waterford IT: S Bennett 2-2 (2-0 pens), E O’Shea 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), B Nolan 0-2f, C Kirwan 0-1, P Fitzgerald 0-1.

NUI Galway: L Reilly; E Lawless, J Fitzpatrick, C Caulfield; C Killeen, D Morrissey, M Gill; D Kilcommins, I McGlynn; C Walsh, C Lynch, F MacDonagh; P Hickey, J Fleming, E Niland. Subs: C Salmon for MacDonagh (temp, 30-30+2), M Kennedy for McGlynn (50), O Flannery for MacDonagh (52), N Collins for Hickey (60).

Waterford IT: B Nolan; C Ryan, D Walsh, W Halpin; R Smithers, T Barron, M De Paor; N O’Sullivan, S Bennett; A Kirwan, E O’Shea, J Lyons; O Reilly, C Kirwan, P Fitzgerald. Subs: P Boland for Reilly (43), P Hennebry for Murphy (56), Ryan Tierney for Kirwan (58).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).