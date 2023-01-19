MTU Cork claim Sigerson Cup quarter-final berth with high-scoring win over Maynooth

MTU Cork secured their continued involvement in this year’s Sigerson Cup after a thrilling battle with Maynooth University on the 4G pitch at Abbotstown.

The Munster side overcame a poor start and the loss of centre-back Paul Ring to a second yellow card in the 44th minute to power home with a strong finish against the Division 1 League winners, who now exit the competition.

Corner forward Ryan O’Donovan was the star turn for the winners with an outstanding display of point-scoring, weighing in with ten points, five from play, in an end-to-end encounter.

The Kildare university had a dream start with Fionn Ó Giolláin finding the net after only two minutes and points from their star forward Darragh Kirwan, who finished with six, and Sligo’s Donal Conlon saw them 1-2 to no score ahead before an O’Donovan free settled MTU Cork.

In the 24th minute midfielder Liam Smith’s improvised flick to the net brought MTU back into it and by half-time they trailed by just a point, 1-6 to 1-7. Shortly after the interval they pierced the Maynooth defence again with Ring palming home at the far post.

Maynooth recovered immediately, though, with Conlon taking a high ball from Dermot Hanafin and burying it to the net and they were still leading by a point when Ring was sent-off.

That didn’t phase MTU though and with O’Donovan scoring some fine points they outscored their opponents 1-4 to no score in the last ten minutes of playing time, Dylan O’Connor weighing in with their third goal deep in injury time.

Scorers - MTU Cork: R O’Donovan 0-10 (4f, 1’45), L Smith 1-1, P Ring, D O’Connor 1-0 each, E O’Connor, A O’Shea, A Walsh 0-1 each. Maynooth University: D Kirwan 0-6 (3f), D Conlon 1-1, R O Giolláin 1-0, S O’ Sullivan (2f), D Hanafin 0-2 each.

MTU Cork: K Twomey; S Andrews, S Meehan, T Walsh; R Maguire, P Ring, E O’Connor; L Smith, D Linehan; A O’Shea, J Cahalane, D O’Connor; R O’Donovan, D O’Connor, E O’Hanlon, A Walsh. Subs: S Cleary for O’Shea (45), D Cronin for T Walsh (50).

Maynooth University: C Burke; C McCarrick, C Walsh, A Brazil; K Dwyer, T Moran, P McDermott; D Lyons, D Hanafin; D Kavanagh, D Walsh, F O Giolláin; D Kirwan, S O’Sullivan, D Conlon. Subs: R Burke for Dwyer (18), R Kinsella for D Walsh (47), L Killian for O Giolláin (47).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).