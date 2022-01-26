Maynooth strike late through Paddy McDermott to send St Mary’s UC crashing out of Sigerson Cup

Paddy McDermott fisted to the net three minutes into added time to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Maynooth University and dump St Mary's UC out of the Sigerson Cup at Davitt Park, Belfast.

In a cagey opening, St Mary's led by 0-2 to 0-1 when Maynooth's Keith Murphy's sin-binned for a trip and wind assisted, the hosts began to fire in attack with Cian McConville and Ryan Coleman leading the way as they opened a 0-9 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Maynooth were right back in it four minutes into the second half when an Conor Chawke put Shane O'Sullivan through to hit the net after intercepting stray pass, but the visitors were hit with a second black card straight after as Jamie Coffey was penalised.

St Mary's couldn't take advantage and could only manage a Tom O'Kane point in the second period, but seemed like they would hold on before Maynooth's late burst that saw points from Colm Walsh and O'Sullivan leave the minimum between the teams before they forced a turnover in stoppage time at midfield, breaking at pace with O'Sullivan laying the ball onto McDermott who fisted home the last-gasp winner.

St Mary’s UC: C Smyth; D McCrossan, K Burke, J Diamond; T O'Kane (0-1); M McCallan (0-1), C McGettigan; C Smyth (0-1), M McCarville; S Rock, R Coleman (0-2), Conor McConville; Cian McConville (0-4, 1 free), P Quigg, C Murphy (0-1). Subs: G McKibbon for R Coleman (47), S Kelly for S Rock (58), S Donnelly for M McCallan (60+1).

Maynooth: C Burke; C Hartnett, K Dolan, K Dwyer; J Coffey, C Walsh (0-1), K Murphy; D Lyons, D Warnock; P McDermott (1-0), D Lynham, D Egan (0-1); C Chawke, S O'Sullivan (1-3, 0-3 frees), J Darcey (0-1). Subs: S McCormack for J Coffey (47), C Burns for K Murphy (49), B Maher for C Chawke (52), E Mulhall for J Darcey (57)

Black cards: K Murphy (15), J Coffey (36)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).