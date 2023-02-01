Mark Cronin fires UCC into Sigerson Cup semi-finals after penalty shoot-out

UCC’s Mark Cronin fired home the winning penalty but net minder Dylan Foley was the shootout hero once again at Abbotstown as penalty supremo saved three to see off St Mary’s in this cagey Sigerson Cup quarter-final.

The Belfast side only lead the game five minutes into extra time and looked to have done enough after Mattie Óg McGleenan snuck home a late equalising goal in normal time.

However the once again impressive Cathail O’Mahony landed a late free to bring the game to dread spot kicks.

UCC consistently start games well and the final eight encounter was no different. Super sub the last day, O’Mahony came in and rattled the net in the seventh minute.

That allowed Billy Morgan’s men to stay ahead until the finale.

At half time St Mary’s stayed in the game and only trailed by that goal 1-3 to 0-3 thanks to well worked scores from Cormac Murphy and Jude Campbell.

Mary’s Charlie Smyth came out for the second time from his goal to take a long range free, having narrowly missed minutes previously the big goalkeeper had his eye in and duly closed the gap to two points.

Two influential UCC players Ruairí Murphy and Fionn Herlihy then found the target to resume their control on proceedings and perhaps learning from the lessons of last weeks epic encounter.

‘Ranch’ full back Darragh Trainor did close the gap to a one point score and teed the quarter final up for the late drama. A high ball in, UCC failed to deal with and McGleenan profited to take the game to extra time.

Scorers — St Mary’s: M Óg McGleenan 1-0, C Murphy (1f), Charlie Smyth (1f, 145), D O’Callaghan (2f) 0-2 each; C McConville (f) L Hughes, D Trainor and J Campbell 0-1 each. UCC: C O’Mahony 1-3 (2f), R Murphy 0-2, S Merritt (f), D Geaney (f) F Herlihy, K Flavey and B Curtin 0-1 each.

UCC: D Foley; B Murphy, D O’Mahony, D Bourke; M Shanley, R Murphy, B Curtin; S Merritt, B Hartnett; J Murphy, F Herlihy, K Falvey; M Cronin, D Geaney, C O’Mahony. Subs: M O’Gara for Flavey (45), S O’Connor for Cronin (57), L Wall for Shanley (65), R Quigley for O’Gara (ht et), Cronin for J Murphy (80).

St Mary’s: Charlie Smyth; M McCallan, D Trainor, K Burke; J Campbell, McD Hynes, C Milne; M McCarville, Cormac Smyth; D Magee, M Óg McGleenan, C McGettigan; C McConville, C Murphy, S Donnelly. Subs: N Burns for S Donnelly (ht), D O’Callaghan for Cormac Smyth (41), S Quigley for Campbell (45), R McGrath for Magee (54), L Hughes for for McConville (62). McConville for Burns (73), Magee for McGrath (75), Smyth for McGleenan (77).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).