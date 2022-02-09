Kevin Cooney points way as GMIT book Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final place

An eleven-point haul from Kevin Cooney at one end of the field and a strong defensive performance at the other, anchored by a tour de force from Cianán Fahy at centre back, pushed GMIT one step closer to a first ever Fitzgibbon Cup final appearance.

The Galway students played with the aid of a strong diagonal breeze at Carnmore hurling club and after splitting the first four points of the game evenly with TUS Midwest, a string of scores from Cooney, Seán McDonagh and Conor Gardiner moved them 0-9 to 0-3 clear.

With Fahy absolutely imperious on the half-back line, TUS Midwest were reduced to trying to score from distance or to winning frees, and when a gorgeous piece of skill from Paddy Commins set up AJ Willis for the game’s first goal, GMIT were on their way to a 1-12 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Cooney and McDonagh also added the first two scores of the second half, meaning that when Seymour was able to scramble the ball over the line for a goal after eight minutes of that period, there was still seven points between the sides, and there was never less than six at any stage.

A stunning save from Darrach Fahy to deny Robin Mounsey and a last-ditch hook from Fahy to stop Ross Bonnar getting a shot on goal ensured that TUS Midwest never got the goal they needed, while nine second half wides also proved fatal to the Limerick side’s chances.

Scorers – GMIT: K Cooney 0-11 (0-7f), AJ Willis 1-1, C Gardiner 0-3, S McDonagh 0-2, Paddy Commins 0-2. TUS Midwest: B Seymour 1-4 (0-3f), E Fitzpatrick 0-2, K McCarthy 0-2, Robin Mounsey 0-2 (0-1 sideline), K O’Kelly 0-1, R Bonnar 0-1.

GMIT: D Fahy; L Prendergast, S Neary, K Meehan; J Forde, C Fahy, A Clarke; A O'Shaughnessy, D Mannion; C Gardiner, AJ Willis, P Foley; K Cooney, S McDonagh, P Commins. Subs: E Egan for O'Shaughnessy (half-time), E Duggan for Mannion (56), P Martin for Clarke (56), M Cullen for Meehan (59).

TUS Midwest: C Broderick; J McCarthy, T O'Connor, D Tuohy; E Killeen, P Donnellan (Broadford, Clare), B Mahony; C McCarthy, E Fitzpatrick; R Mounsey, R Maher, C Downes; B Seymour, K O'Kelly, K McCarthy. Subs: A Mulcahy for Maher (36), S O'Loughlin for K McCarthy (45), R Bonnar for O'Kelly (55).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).