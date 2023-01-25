Keeper Dylan Foley the hero as UCC squeeze into Sigerson Cup last eight with shootout win over Queen’s

UCC goalkeeper Dylan Foley prepares to face a penalty from Luke Donnelly of Queen's University Belfast in the penalty shoot-out of the Sigerson Cup Round 3 match in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

UCC goalkeeper Dylan Foley was the shoot-out hero last night with a superb save in sudden death that finally got Billy Morgan’s side over the line 7-6 on penalties against a dogged Queens outfit.

Despite Luke Donnelly’s second half hat-trick Conor Deegan’s side never lead in the entire contest that spanned a pulsating 80 minutes at Abbotstown.

The Cork side were much the better side but couldn’t put Queens away. Cathail O’Mahony impressed off the bench hitting crucial scores but twice they were pegged back.

Wing back Rory Donnelly brought the game to extra time with an excellent effort and Luke Donnelly levelled with his third free to bring the round 3 game to penalties.

Queens were determined to close up the gaps that DCU exploited in the first half of their last game.

Despite UCC dominating for majority of the game the Belfast University were always lurking in the contest.

Luke Donnelly of Queen's University Belfast in action against UCC players Briain Murphy and Daniel O'Mahony during the Sigerson Cup quarter-final in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Luke Donnelly of Queen's University Belfast in action against UCC players Briain Murphy and Daniel O'Mahony during the Sigerson Cup quarter-final in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Both Donnelly’s showed what would come with late points at the end of the first half made it 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Nemo’s Mark Cronin quickly landed five free’s upon the resumption to give UCC a foot into the next round.

Then, Luke Donnelly’s first goal came entirely against the run of play that ignited the comeback in the 45th minute.

Minutes later, the tasty final quarter hotted up further when Lorcan Mcbride won a penalty off his opposing full back Daniel O’Mahony.

Donnelly duly tucked it away and fired home through a mass of bodies to secure his hat-trick. A draw would have been the fairest of results but O’Mahony and Foley had other ideas.

Scorers — UCC: M Cronin 0-7 (6f), D Geaney (1m, 1f), and C O’Mahony 0-4 each, K Falvey, F Herlihy, S Merritt (f) and R Murphy 0-1 each. Queen’s University: L Donnelly 3-3(1-0pen, 3f), R Donnelly 0-3 (2f), D Higgins 0-2, T Bogue and O Mallon 0-1 each.

UCC: D Foley; B Murphy, D O’Mahony, D Bourke; M Shanley, R Murphy, B Curtin; S Merritt, B Hartnett; J Murphy, F Herlihy, K Falvey; M Cronin, D Geaney, S O’Connor. Subs: C O’Mahony for Herlihy (46), S Quilter for O’Connor (57), L Wall for Flavey (57), M O’Gara for J Murphy (64), R Quigley for Quilter (ht et), F Herlihy for Cronin (74).

Queen’s University: B Cassidy; D Baker, L McBride, S McCarthy; P McGrane, M Murnaghan, R Donnelly; T Bogue, C O’Hare; K Friel, P Finnegan, F Canavan, D Higgins; P Purcell, L Donnelly. Subs: P Clancy for O’Hare (29), O Mallon for Clancy (40), B Conway for Murnaghan (43), J O’Hara for Canavan (69).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).