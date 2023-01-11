Jack Davitt bags a brace as clinical Sligo see off MTU Kerry

GOALS made the difference for ATU Sligo as they progressed to the Sigerson Cup's second round following a 4-6 to 0-12 defeat of MTU Kerry at a rainy ATU Sligo campus in Ballinode.

This result puts MTU Kerry into the relegation play-off in round two, with ATU Sligo retaining their top-flight status for another campaign.

Jack Davitt netted a brace of goals for the home side, the second of these a converted penalty three minutes into the second-half.

Davitt's well-taken spot-kick came after Joe Keaney's goal put the hosts in front within a minute of the restart.

A fourth goal for ATU Sligo, with Aaron Kelleghan netting after 47 minutes, put matters beyond the reach of MTU Kerry who had relied on Kerry senior Tony Brosnan.

Three of Brosnan's five points came in the first-half as MTU Kerry settled well and led 0-4 to 0-0 by the 14th minute.

But Jack Davitt's first goal brought ATU Sligo into proceedings and they were level at the break, 1-3 to 0-6.

SCORERS

ATU Sligo: J Davitt 2-0 (1-0 pen); A Kelleghan 1-1; J Keaney 1-0; M Barrett 0-2 (2f); R O'Rourke, O McLoughlin (f), C McGahon 0-1 each.

MTU Kerry: T Brosnan 0-5 (4f, 1'45'); A Darmody 0-2; G Vaughan, M Nolan, K Evans, C Frayne, R O'Grady 0-1 each

TEAMS

ATU Sligo: L Jennings; A Kelleghan, C Seoighe; R O'Shea; M Walsh, DJ Earley, S O'Brien; M Barrett, K McGee; R O'Rourke, J Keaney, F Ayorinde; J Davitt, L Molloy, O McLoughlin.

Subs: S Tuke for O'Rourke (42) (temporary), S Tuke for Earley (49) (temporary), C McGahon for Davitt (52), P Prior for McGee (60)

MTU Kerry: K O'Leary; G Vaughan, E Carroll, L Chester; D Rusk, T Cronin, M Nee; D Lyne, M Nolan; E Looney, K Evans, A Darmody; C Frayne, T Brosnan, R Holmes.

Subs: R O'Grady for Nolan (45), C O'Sullivan for Vaughan (55), R McCarthy for Lyne (60)

Referee – L Devenney (Mayo)