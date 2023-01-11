Goals from Paul Mathews and Paul Walsh enough for University Limerick

8 January 2022; A football during the O'Byrne Cup Group C match between Kildare and Westmeath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Last year’s Sigerson Cup runners-up UL got their 2023 campaign off to a winning start away to UCC despite being down some of their marquee players.

With David Clifford and Seán Powter having moved on from their 2022 team, they travelled to the Mardyke with Galway’s Young Footballer of the Year Jack Glynn and Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin ruled out with short-term injuries.

Goals in either half from Paul Mathews and Paul Walsh, however, were enough to produce a surprise against a strong UCC team.

UL will face TU Dublin next week with a bye to the quarter-finals up for grabs. It’ll be knockout football, meanwhile, for UCC against ATU Galway.

UCC got off to a fine start playing into the relentless wind and rain to lead 0-5 to 0-1 but they couldn’t create or convert as much with the elements behind them in the second half.

A fine Shane Merritt point was the highlight of their early innings but UL were back level when Paul Mathews superbly blasted to the net in the 20th minute.

UL’s Daniel Walsh was black-carded in the following play but the wind was a greater force than the man advantage, carrying over spectacular scores from Paul Keaney and Ciarán Downes as the Limerick college pushed two clear in that 10-minute spell. A Dylan Geaney point narrowed it to 1-4 to 0-6 at the break.

UCC were reliant on four placed balls in the second half and while they did edge ahead twice, UL got the vital goal in the 53rd minute. James McCarthy was fouled by Briain Murphy for a penalty. Dylan Foley saved from Paul Walsh but the Kerryman side-footed in the rebound.

Leitrim footballer Keaney took his tally to 0-4 and sub Aaron Griffin added another point as Brian Hartnett’s hopeful fisted effort at a stoppage-time equaliser was gathered by Flaherty.

SCORERS

UCC: S Quilter 0-4 (2f, 1 45); D Geaney 0-2 (1f); F Herlihy, K Falvey, S O’Connor (m), S Merritt 0-1 each.

UL: P Keaney 0-4 (1f); P Mathews, P Walsh 1-0 each, J Coyne, C Downes, A Griffin 0-1 each.

TEAMS

UCC: D Foley; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, D Burke; M Cooper, B Murphy, B Curtin; S Merritt, B Hartnett; J Murphy, F Herlihy, K Falvey; S Quilter, R Quigley, S O’Connor. Subs: D Geaney for Quigley (15 inj), R Murphy for Curtin (43), M Cronin for Quilter (50).

UL: C Flaherty; M Dempsey, C Moriarty, J Coyne; D Cashman, J McCarthy, D Casey; D Walsh, P Keaney; P Mathews, C Downes, M Lenehan; P Walsh, S McDonnell, E McMahon. Subs: A Griffin for Casey (h-t), I Ugweuru for McDonnell (43), G Hassett for Lenehan (49), J O’Brien for P Walsh, D Mangan for McCarthy (59).

REF – B Griffin (Kerry).