Four-goal Michael Kiely fires UL to Fitzgibbon Cup glory against University of Galway

18 February 2023; James Power of UL celebrates with the cup alongside his teammates after the Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final match between University of Limerick and National University of Ireland Galway at the SETU West Campus in Waterford. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Waterford full forward Michael Kiely fired 4-1 from play as UL retained the Fitzgibbon Cup in style at the SETU Arena.

The Abbeyside man completed a first half hat trick and netted his fourth three minutes into the second period. Kiely loves this competition as he was also the match winner in last year's final. Dean Mason, Darragh Corcoran and Gearoid O'Connor also starred for the Limerick side.

Niall Collins opened the scoring for University of Galway. Oisin Flannery won a penalty in the third minute but Evan Niland saw his shot saved by Dean Mason.

The champions then hit 2-6 in an eight minute purple patch. Kiely netted twice, Gearoid O'Connor converted three dead balls and Adam English got two from play.

University of Galway deployed an extra defender and clawed their way back with five unanswered points. The gap was down to four approaching the break. On the stroke of half time, Kiely grabbed a high ball from O'Connor and sent Liam Reilly the wrong way from close range. 3-8 to 0-10 to the holders at the interval.

On 33 minutes, Kiely volleyed home his fourth after he was supplied by Sean Twomey. Game over. University of Galway were guilty of twelve wides but Greg Thomas grabbed a consolation goal four minutes into injury time.

Scorers – UL: M Kiely 4-1, G O'Connor 0-9 (7fs, 1 65), M Rogers (1f), A English 0-2 each, B O'Sullivan, B O'Mara, D Corcoran, S Twomey, C Coughlin 0-1 each. University of Galway: E Niland 0-5 (3fs), G Thomas 1-0, N Collins 0-3, B Concannon 0-2, O Flannery, P McGann, T Killeen 0-1 each.

UL: D Mason (Kilkenny); M Fitzgerald (Waterford), TJ Brennan (Galway), S Staunton (Kilkenny); C Coughlin (Limerick), B O'Mara (Tipperary), D Corcoran (Kilkenny); B O'Sullivan (Cork), K Sampson (Offaly); A English (Limerick), G O'Connor (Tipperary), S Twomey (Cork); M Rogers (Clare), M Kiely (Waterford), J Power (Waterford). Subs: D Hannify (Galway) for Power (38), I Byrne (Kilkenny) for Twomey (Blood, 38-40), M Gough (Clare) for Staunton (44), C Flaherty (Galway) for Sampson (50), P Dunne (Laois) for Fitzgerald (57), K McDermott (Clare) for Rogers (59).

University of Galway: L Reilly; M Hardiman, E Lawless, P McGann; O Salmon, T Killeen, C Cunningham; A Connaire, I McGlynn; B Concannon, E Niland, D O'Brien (Clare); O Flannery, G Thomas, N Collins. Subs: B West (Tipperary) for Niland (Blood, 20), S Morgan for Hardiman (33), P Burke for O'Brien (40), R Davitt for Cunningham (47), T Hynee for Salmon (49), C O'Callaghan for Collins (55).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).