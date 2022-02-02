Fitzgibbon Cup round-up: Two thrilling draws while WIT record big win

Ronan Hayes of DCU Dóchas Éireann in action against Niall Brassill of IT Carlow during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Round 3 match. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mary Immaculate College Limerick and UCD played out a thriller in their dead rubber Fitzibbon Cup tie with the score finishing 6-15 apiece.

UCD thought they had grabbed victory with Niall Heffernan’s second goal in the final minute but Bertie Butler ensured the game ended all square.

The Dublin college raced into the lead through Diarmuid O Floinn and Cormac Foley goals in the opening minutes and led 2-4 to 0-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Mary I hit back with a Jack Ryan goal and took the lead when Devon Ryan hit their second on 27 minutes. Devon Ryan hit 1-6 in the first half to give his side a 2-9 to 2-6 advantage at the break.

Andrew Ormond stretched their advantage further with an early second half goal but it was immediately cancelled out with O Floinn’s low finish to the net.

Devon Ryan’s second goal and one each from David Mescall and James Devanney looked to have put Mary I on the home straight with 10 to play but two Heffernan goals and one from David O’Carroll put UCD ahead in added time before Butler’s late intervention.

Scorers – Mary I: De Ryan 2-7 (6f), A Ormond 1-3, J Devanney 1-1, D Mescall and Ja Ryan 1-0 each, P Wall 0-2, C O’Brien and B Butler 0-1 each; UCD: D O’Shea 0-9 (7f), D O Floinn and N Heffernan 2-0 each, C Foley and D O’Carroll 1-0 each, S Ennis and S Whelan 0-2 each, L O’Brien and K Lahiff 0-1 each.

Mary Immaculate: E Foudy, Jo Ryan, M Stokes, D Nolan; C Lloyd, Di Ryan, D Lohan; A Ryan, S Ryan, C O’Brien, De Ryan, Ja Ryan; P Wall, J Gillane, A Ormond; Subs: J Devanney for Gillane (37), S Punch for Nolan (39), M Downey for Lloyd (39), D Mescall for O’Brien (40), B Butler for Wall (53, blood sub).

UCD: C O’Donoghue; B Sheehy, E Geraghty, S Audsley; S Ennis, C Ó Cathasaigh, C Minogue; N Heffernan, D O’Carroll; D O Floinn, D O’Shea, L O’Brien, C Foley, E Guilfoyle, L Murphy; Subs: S Whelan for Foley (28), T Hannan for Audsley (h-t), D O’Brien for Sheehy (h-t), K Lahiff for D O’Brien (43 inj).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway)

DCU 2-13 IT Carlow 3-10

2020 finalists IT Carlow were held to a draw by DCU at the end of an entertaining Group B clash at St Clare’s, but this was enough to secure them a spot in the knockout rounds of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Despite overcoming a seven-point deficit to claim a share of the spoils, this result simultaneously eliminated DCU from the competition.

Thanks to goals from Martin Kavanagh and half-back Niall Brassil - the latter coming off a speculative long-distance free - IT Carlow were 2-4 to 0-3 in front by the 21st-minute. Unanswered points courtesy of Ross Banville (three) and Jim Ryan ensured it was a positive end to the opening period for DCU, however, and a Richie Lawlor goal got them back on level terms immediately after the resumption.

Although they briefly trailed their determined opponents, DJ Carey’s IT Carlow looked set for a convincing win when a Seamus Casey goal helped them to move six points clear inside the final-quarter. A three-pointer from substitute Sean Currie sparked a late revival from DCU, but it wasn’t to be for Eoin Roche’s men.

Scorers - DCU: R Banville 0-8 (8f), R Lawlor, S Currie 1-0 each, D McBride, D Grey, J Bergin, D Blanchfield, J Ryan 0-1 each. IT Carlow: M Kavanagh 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-5f), N Brassil (f), S Casey 1-0, C Dunbar 0-2, C Nolan 0-1.

DCU - E Gibbons; N Murphy, A Dunphy, K Burke; D McBride, C Murphy, D Grey; E Murphy, M O’Connell; R Hayes, J Bergin, D Blanchfield; R Banville, C Brennan, J Ryan. Subs: R Lawlor for Brennan (h-t), S Currie for Blanchfield, C Clancy for Ryan (both 50).

IT CARLOW - A Howlin; F Hayes, P Delaney, A Redmond; J Cleere, J Kelly, N Brassil; C Dunbar, C Kenny; E Gaughan, M Kavanagh, S Casey; R Higgins, C Nolan, T Keyes. Subs: J Roche for Cleere (h-t).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).

WIT 5-17 Maynooth University 0-20

Two goals each from Padraig Fitzgerald and Ciaran Kirwan blasted WIT into the last eight of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Kilkenny's Eoin O'Shea slotted nine frees for Fintan O'Connor's men while Waterford attacker Shane Bennett forced in a late goal.

Tipperary forward Jake Morris limped off for Maynooth with a hamstring injury after 43 minutes. Jake O'Dwyer from Kilkenny was their top marksman with eleven points.

Morris struck the opening point for the visitors after just 10 seconds. Two goals in a minute from Padraig Fitzgerald settled the home side. On four minutes, he gathered a Shane Bennett delivery, soloed through and blasted to the net. The Kilrossanty corner forward volleyed home a second after Ciaran Kirwan grabbed a Billy Nolan free (2-1 to 0-2).

Six O'Shea frees at the other end left them a goal to the good at the break (2-9 to 0-12).

A minute into the second half, Ciaran Kirwan batted the ball to the net. Points from Shane Bennett, Kirwan and Ross Smithers sent them nine up (3-12 to 0-12).

Kirwan poked home his second six minutes from time before Bennett added a fifth goal.

Scorers for WIT: E O'Shea 0-9 (9fs), C Kirwan, P Fitzgerald 2-1 each, S Bennett 1-2, N O'Sullivan, O Reilly, R Smithers, D Geoghegan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Maynooth University: J O'Dwyer 0-11 (6fs, 2 65s), E Landy 0-3, E Hosey, J Morris, C Boyle, J Ryan, J Brennan, C Drennan 0-1 each.

WIT: B Nolan (Roanmore, Waterford); C Ryan (Roanmore, Waterford), D Walsh (Piltown, Kilkenny), M Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny); M De Paor (Clonea, Waterford), T Barron (Fourmilewater, Waterford), R Smithers (Naomh Eoin, Carlow); N O'Sullivan (Ferrybank, Waterford), M Murphy (Carrickshock, Kilkenny); E O'Shea (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny) S Bennett (Ballysaggart, Waterford), O Reilly (Passage, Waterford); P Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty, Waterford), C Kirwan (Clonea, Waterford), A Kirwan (Mount Sion, Waterford).

Subs: J Doyle (St Mullins, Carlow) for Kirwan (35), R Tierney (Ferrybank, Waterford) for Reilly (48), J Harkin (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny) for Murphy (51), D Geoghegan (Naomh Monnine, Louth) for Bennett (57), W Halpin (Slieverue, Kilkenny) for Butler (59).

Maynooth University: K Bracken (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary); D Fogarty (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), J Young (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), D Comerford (The Harps, Laois); L Hogan (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny), E Molloy (Naomh Éanna, Wexford), J Brennan (Erins Own, Kilkenny); E Hosey (Naomh Eoin, Carlow), D Conway (Clough Ballacolla, Laois); E Ahearne (Raherny, Westmeath), E Landy (Windgap, Kilkenny), C Drennan (Galmoy, Kilkenny); C Boyle (Castleknock, Dublin), J Morris (Éire Óg Nenagh, Tipperary), J O'Dwyer (Carrickshock, Kilkenny).

Subs: J Ryan (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny) for Hosey (38), C Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny) for Morris (43), D Kehoe (Geraldine O'Hanrahans, Wexford) for Ahearne (50), M Byrne (James Stephens, Kilkenny) for Young (60).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork)

NUIG 0-23 UCC 0-14

Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch could be poised for more Fitzgibbon Cup glory as NUIG booked a home quarter-final with an impressive win at Dangan.

Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages so home advantage was the prize on offer on a wet afternoon in Galway and Jeff Lynskey’s side delivered a solid performance in a game where they never trailed.

Cian Lynch, hoping follow up his successes with Mary Immaculate in this competition with the Galway university where he is now studying a Masters in Education, displayed deft touches throughout as Galway pair Evan Niland Brian Concannon again delivered the scores.

NUIG, looking for their first Fitzgibbon since 2010, opened up a 0-10 to 0-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter when they had the wind and rain behind them.

Three William Henn frees and points from the hard-working Shane Barrett and Mark Kehoe gave UCC hope but they turned around trailing by 0-15 to 0-6.

They needed a big start to the second-half but NUIG matched them point for point in the third quarter to lead by 0-19 to 0-10 and with UCC never looking like they would chisel their way through a resolute for a goal, the Galway college eased into a home quarter-final.

Scorers: NUIG: E Niland 0-13 (0-12f), B Concannon 0-3, C Walsh 0-2, M Gill 0-1, I McGlynn 0-1, C Lynch 0-1, J Fleming 0-1, M Kennedy 0-1.

UCC: S Barrett 0-6 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), W Henn 0-3f, M Kehoe 0-3, C Bowe 0-1, S Kenefick 0-1.

NUIG: L O’Reilly (Galway); E Lawless (Galway), J Fitzgerald (Galway), C Caulfield (Galway); C Killeen (Galway), D Morrissey (Galway), M Gill (Galway); I McGlynn (Galway), D Kilcommins (Galway); C Walsh (Galway), C Lynch (Limerick), B Concannon (Galway); P Hickey (Tipperary), J Fleming (Galway), E Niland (Galway). Subs: M Kennedy (Galway) for Hickey (50), S Burke (Galway) for Kilcommins (50), A Brett (Galway) for Gill (53), L Forde (Galway) for Fleming (53), E O’Donnell (Galway) for Killeen (57).

UCC: I Butler (Cork); N O’Leary (Cork), G Mellerick (Cork), K O’Dwyer (Tipperary); R Downey (Cork), R Connolly (Limerick), C Barry (Limerick); T O’Connell (Cork), D Connery (Cork); C Boylan (Limerick), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), S Barrett (Cork); S Kenefick (Cork), W Henn (Limerick), M Kehoe (Tipperary).

Subs: P Power (Cork) for Barry (27), C Bowe (Tipperary) for Henn (half-time), J O’Connor (Cork) for O’Connell (half-time), C O’Brien (Cork) for Cahalane (46), E Roche (Cork) for Connery (52).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).