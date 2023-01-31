DCU book place in Sigerson Cup semi-finals with comprehensive win over MTU Cork

31 January 2023; Sean Andrews of MTU Cork in action against Conor Corbett of DCU Dóchas Éireann during the HE GAA Sigerson Cup Quarter Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and MTU Cork at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Jack Bryant and Lorcan O’Dell struck second half goals as DCU advanced to the last-four of the Sigerson Cup courtesy of a comfortable victory at home to MTU Cork.

Despite the absence of Galway attacker Robert Finnerty, Paddy Christie’s Dublin-based outfit were always a step ahead of their Leeside counterparts.

While MTU edged in front early on with a point from Ryan O’Donovan, DCU settled into the contest as it developed. After Shane Walsh got them up and running, his Meath colleague Matthew Costello knocked over three frees to help the hosts establish a firm foothold.

Although David Buckley kicked a fine point for MTU during this juncture, Costello and Alex Beirne also split the uprights as DCU started to move through the gears.

O’Donovan and Costello proceeded to trade scores, before unanswered efforts from Buckley and O’Donovan left MTU just two points adrift (0-7 to 0-5) at the interval.

Yet DCU remained in control of their own destiny and Bryant smashed the back of the net two minutes after the resumption to create considerable daylight.

Aaron O’Shea and Buckley did their best to maintain the Cork side's challenge, but Costello, Walsh, Kevin Quinn and PJ Masterson kept the scoreboard ticking over for DCU.

The aforementioned O’Dell was held in reserve after missing out on Dublin’s NFL Division Two opener against Kildare last weekend.

However, the Templeogue Synge Street forward was introduced off the bench and his stunning finish with eight minutes remaining put the seal on an accomplished DCU win.

Scorers - DCU: M Costello 0-6 (5f), J Bryant, L O’Dell 1-0 each, S Walsh 0-3 (2f), A Beirne, PJ Masterson, K Quinn 0-1 each. MTU Cork: D Buckley 0-4 (2f), R O’Donovan 0-3 (2f), A O’Shea, D O’Connor 0-1 each.

DCU: D O’Hanlon; T Crean, P Hughes, J Grant; A Beirne, PJ Masterson, M Cully; B Carroll, M Costello; K McGann, S Walsh, S O’Donnell; J Bryant, C Corbett, S Jones. Subs: E Smith for Jones (11), K Quinn for Costello (35), L O’Dell for McGann (41), S Fitzgerald for Cully (54), R O Mearlaigh for Walsh (57).

MTU Cork: K Twomey; S Andrews, S Meehan, T Walsh; J Cooper, P Ring, R Maguire; C O’Shea, L Smith; A O’Shea, J Cahalane, D O’Connor; A Walsh, E O’Hanlon, R O’Donovan. Subs: S Dore for O’Hanlon (45), K O’Driscoll for Cooper (50), D O’Connor for O’Shea (54), J Kelleher for Meehan (57).

Ref: B Cawley (Kildare).